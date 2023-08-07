Tim Anderson suspended six games and Jose Ramirez gets three-game ban for fight

CHICAGO — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson received a six-game suspension Monday after finding himself on the losing end of a fight with Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez on Saturday in Cleveland. He appealed the suspension and batted leadoff Monday night when the White Sox hosted the Yankees.

Ramirez received a three-game suspension, which he also planned to appeal.

The incident quickly went viral in large part because of the call of longtime Guardians radio broadcaster Tom Hamilton, which included an emphatic “Down goes Anderson! Down goes Anderson!” that was reminiscent of Howard Cosell’s famous “Down goes Frazier!” call.

Yankees players saw the clip. Maybe more than once.

And had a laugh over it, maybe more than one.

Though it was a big topic of conversation, not to mention amusement, among Yankees players on Sunday, it wasn’t necessarily born out of any animosity directed at Anderson. It was more the visual of not only having two players square off on a baseball diamond but seeing one of them land a punch that knocked the other one down.

And all of it was enhanced by Hamilton’s memorable verbiage.

“That call,” one Yankee said, “was amazing.”

Aaron Boone, who played 12 seasons in the majors, let out a quick laugh when the topic was raised during his pregame meeting Monday with reporters.

“Quite a night in Cleveland,” said Boone, who played in the city from 2005-06. “One of those that comes up every now and then in baseball. I thought Tom Hamilton’s call was pretty interesting.”

Severino listed to start

Boone said Luis Severino, who has had a miserable season, remains slated to pitch Wednesday but left open the possibility of finding someone else to start.

“We’ll see how the next couple days go,” Boone said. “But he’s preparing to start.”

Severino is 2-6 with a 7.74 ERA in 13 starts, including 1-4 with an 11.22 ERA in his last six outings.

Deivi DFA’d

As a corresponding roster move for the activation of righty reliever Jonathan Loaisiga from the injured list, one-time can’t-miss pitching prospect Deivi Garcia was designated for assignment.

It may be a coincidence, but Garcia, 24, was never the same after Game 2 of the Division Series against the Rays in 2020. The Yankees used the rookie as a one-inning opener for J.A. Happ, a confusing move that backfired in a 7-5 loss.

Garcia, whom the club gave up on as a starter last year in shifting him to the bullpen, had a 5.67 ERA in 28 games (one start) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.