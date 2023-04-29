Yankees' Anthony Volpe on bench at start of game for first time

ARLINGTON, Texas — And on his 22nd birthday . . . Anthony Volpe rested.

The rookie shortstop, who joined Aaron Judge as the only Yankees to play in each of the club’s first 26 games, did not start Friday night against the Rangers and Jacob deGrom. Volpe, who was replaced in the lineup by Oswald Peraza, had played the entire game in 25 of the first 26.

“The last few days, I’ve been kind of telling him tomorrow [he’d be off],” Aaron Boone said. “Kept kicking that can down [on giving him an off day], and last night decided I was going to have him down today.”

Volpe has been on a roll after a slow start at the plate. He had a .288/.413/.442 slash line with two homers, two doubles, eight RBIs and 11 walks in his previous 15 games. Eleven of his 16 total walks had come in his last 13 games. Overall, Volpe was hitting .229 with two homers and a .703 OPS.

Sevy closing in on rehab assignment

Luis Severino, who started the season on the injured list with a right lat strain, threw 40 pitches in a three-inning simulated game Friday.

“I heard he looked really good. Sounds like it went well,” Boone said.

Boone said that with no setbacks, in five or six days, Severino “probably” will throw another simulated game. He left open the possibility that the righthander will start a rehab assignment in the minors.

“We’ll base it on how he comes in [Saturday],” Boone said.

Trainer’s room

Righthander Jonathan Loaisiga, on the IL since April 6 with right elbow inflammation, underwent an MRI Friday. The reliever threw Wednesday with no issues but felt soreness in the elbow Thursday . . . Boone said Carlos Rodon, shelved with a left forearm strain suffered in mid-March, threw a 22-pitch bullpen session Friday. “Hopefully that’s the start of him moving forward too,” Boone said.