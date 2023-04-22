Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits two-run homer, Brandon Belt drives in four runs to lead Blue Jays past Yankees

The Yankees' bats failed to show for the opener of a series against the Blue Jays, a team expected to be in the fight for the AL East title.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s bat certainly showed, but that wasn’t a surprise. That is pretty much always the case when the young star takes the stage at Yankee Stadium.

Playing in the road ballpark he seems to enjoy more than any other, Guerrero swatted a two-run homer off Domingo German in the first inning, putting the Yankees in an early hole in a 6-1 loss to Toronto in front of 39,025 on a windy Friday night in the Bronx.

Guerrero, who has 11 career homers at the Stadium, finished 2-for-4. He glared at Greg Weissert in the ninth after the righthander hit him on the left elbow with a first-pitch sinker, nearly causing a benches-clearing incident — but only nearly. Despite staring at Weissert as he made his way to first and not appearing pleased with Anthony Rizzo walking toward him and talking, Guerrero never made a move toward the mound.

Brandon Belt had a two-run homer and a two-run double as the Blue Jays outhit the Yankees 8-5. Both teams are 12-8.

Oswaldo Cabrera hit a two-out homer in the second inning to bring the Yankees within 2-1.

German, who settled down after the first inning, retiring 12 straight at one point, allowed four runs and five hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Blue Jays lefthander Yusei Kikuchi, who came in 2-0 but with a 4.70 ERA, allowed one run, four hits and two walks in six innings in which he struck out three.

George Springer led off the game by hammering the first pitch he saw into the leftfield corner for a double. After Bo Bichette popped out, Guerrero crushed a 0-and-1 curveball to left-center for his fourth homer and a 2-0 lead. Guerrero entered the night hitting .289 with 10 homers and a .922 OPS in 31 career games at the Stadium.

German struck out Matt Chapman looking at a curveball, walked Daulton Varsho, then struck out Belt swinging at a curveball to end the 20-pitch inning.

Anthony Volpe led off the bottom half with a single on the first pitch of his at-bat, which gave the rookie a nine-game on-base streak (the hit made it 16 of his last 35 plate appearances in which Volpe reached base). But Aaron Judge (1-for-4) struck out looking, Rizzo (0-for-4) flied to center and Gleyber Torres (0-for-3) bounced back to Kikuchi to end the seven-pitch inning.

After Cabrera homered in the second, Kyle Higashioka singled to right and Isiah Kiner-Falefa walked. Volpe grounded to third for the inning’s final out.,

German settled down after Kevin Kiermaier's single in the second, retiring 12 straight before Matt Chapman’s one-out walk in the sixth. With Albert Abreu warming, German got Varsho to ground into a forceout. He could not get out of the inning unscathed, however, as Belt sent German's first pitch to him into the Yankees' bullpen in right-center to make it 4-1.

Abreu, who pitched a 1-2-3 seventh after taking over for German, allowed back-to-back singles to Bichette and Guerrero to start the eighth. Abreu struck out Chapman and Varsho, but Belt sent a line shot toward the rightfield wall and Judge saw the ball glance off the palm of his glove for a two-run double that made it 6-1.