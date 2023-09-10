After being no-hit for 10 innings, Yankees beat Brewers in 13th on Kyle Higashioka's walk-off double

Gerrit Cole was as good as he’s been this season on Sunday afternoon, a high bar for the righthander who has emerged as the favorite to capture the 2023 AL Cy Young.

But the best the Yankees ace could get after allowing three hits and striking out nine over seven scoreless innings was a no-decision.

That was because Brewers righthander Corbin Burnes was about as good as any pitcher can be, not allowing a hit through eight innings, his opportunity at a no-hitter denied only because of a season-high 109 pitches.

But in the end, and nearly two hours later, the Yankees sent a Stadium crowd of 41,702 – and certainly Cole – home happy. The Yankees’ first hit of the game, delivered by Oswaldo Cabrera with one out in the 11th, tied the game, and their second, a two-run homer by Giancarlo Stanton, tied it again in the 12th.

They capped a crazy afternoon in the bottom of the 13th with hit No. 3, a walk-off RBI double by Kyle Higashioka that gave the Yankees a 4-3 victory.

This after lefthander Anthony Misiewicz, called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and making his big-league debut, pitched a scoreless top half.

The game, scoreless entering the 11th, seesawed from there.

Tyrone Taylor, the Brewers No. 9 hitter, drove in Victor Caratini in the top of the 11th with a one-out RBI single to center off lefthander Nick Ramirez for a 1-0 lead.

Anthony Volpe, who flied to right to end the 10th, started the 11th on second with righty Joel Payamps on the mound and went to third on Everson Pereira’s groundout to short. Cabrera roped an RBI double into the corner in right to tie it.

The NL Central-leading Brewers scored two more against Ramirez in the 12th to make it 3-1 but Stanton stepped into a 1-and-2 slider from lefthander Andrew Chafin and launched it into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center, his 23rd homer tying it at 3-3.

The wildness of the latter innings were almost enough to overshadow the brilliance of both starters. Cole, 13-4 coming in and without a Cy Young in what has been a distinguished career, lowered his season ERA to an AL-low 2.79. He threw 106 pitches, 72 strikes.

Burnes, just 9-8 entering the day but with a 3.63 ERA, walked two and allowed one runner to reach second. Of his 109 pitches, 70 were strikes.