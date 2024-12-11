SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Yankees GM Brian Cashman says he had 'no regrets' about team's pursuit of Juan Soto

Yankees GM Brian Cashman talks to reporters during spring training at George M....

Yankees GM Brian Cashman talks to reporters during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 15, 2024. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Erik Bolanderik.boland@newsday.comeboland11

DALLAS – While once again saying he had no regrets when it came to the Yankees’ efforts in trying to sign Juan Soto, Brian Cashman told a story.

There was a report earlier in the week suggesting that one of the tie-breakers in the super close sweepstakes – the Yankees offered $760 million over 16 years while the Mets’ winning bid was 15 years and $765 million – was the Yankees refusal to include in their offer a free-of-charge suite at the Stadium. Players have access to a suite, should they want the use of one, but have to pay for it - a franchise policy that has never been broken for any big-money superstar, whether it be Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia or Aaron Judge.

Additionally, the report said Soto was angered earlier in the season when a member of the Yankees security staff declined to allow a member of his family, as well as his personal driver/chef, to a restricted area of Yankee Stadium.

Speaking of Sabathia, it reminded Cashman of the narrative that accompanied him leaving the 2008 winter meetings to visit with the then-free agent lefthander at his home in California, with the GM later coming away with the prize of that year’s free agent class, signing him to seven-year, $161 million contract - at the time a record deal for a pitcher.

“A lot was made of me closing that out and flying into the home. It was like John Calipari going into the home and closing a recruit,” Cashman said with a smile, referencing the legendary college basketball coach who is a friend of the GM. “A lot of stories were generated from that. But the truth of the matter is, I hit him over the head with a bunch of cash. And that story wasn’t written as much.”

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

More Yankees headlines

Adding Fried opens up other roster-building opportunities for Yanks3m read
Lennon: Soto playing hardball with money all along3m read
Yanks GM Cashman on Soto chase: No regrets1m read
Yankees exploring options at third base, including Cards' Arenado2m read
Lennon: Is Fried a part of Yanks' puzzle or an impulse buy?3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME