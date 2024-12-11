DALLAS – While once again saying he had no regrets when it came to the Yankees’ efforts in trying to sign Juan Soto, Brian Cashman told a story.

There was a report earlier in the week suggesting that one of the tie-breakers in the super close sweepstakes – the Yankees offered $760 million over 16 years while the Mets’ winning bid was 15 years and $765 million – was the Yankees refusal to include in their offer a free-of-charge suite at the Stadium. Players have access to a suite, should they want the use of one, but have to pay for it - a franchise policy that has never been broken for any big-money superstar, whether it be Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia or Aaron Judge.

Additionally, the report said Soto was angered earlier in the season when a member of the Yankees security staff declined to allow a member of his family, as well as his personal driver/chef, to a restricted area of Yankee Stadium.

Speaking of Sabathia, it reminded Cashman of the narrative that accompanied him leaving the 2008 winter meetings to visit with the then-free agent lefthander at his home in California, with the GM later coming away with the prize of that year’s free agent class, signing him to seven-year, $161 million contract - at the time a record deal for a pitcher.

“A lot was made of me closing that out and flying into the home. It was like John Calipari going into the home and closing a recruit,” Cashman said with a smile, referencing the legendary college basketball coach who is a friend of the GM. “A lot of stories were generated from that. But the truth of the matter is, I hit him over the head with a bunch of cash. And that story wasn’t written as much.”