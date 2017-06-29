Yankees call up third-base prospect Miguel Andujar

CHICAGO — Another day, another top Yankees prospect headed to the majors.

And another middle-of-the-order hitter to the disabled list.

The Yankees on Wednesday recalled Miguel Andujar, a highly regarded third-base prospect, to be their designated hitter for the third game of their four-game series against the White Sox.

Veteran DH Matt Holliday, battling an illness that he and the Yankees have yet to diagnose, was placed on the DL, retroactive to Sunday.

The move came after they promoted on Tuesday super-utility man Tyler Wade, who walked in his first career plate appearance that night and scored a run. Wade’s ascension came after Starlin Castro hit the DL with right hamstring strain.

Aaron Hicks went to the DL Monday with a right oblique strain.

And Girardi said Wednesday afternoon that Tyler Austin, who missed the first part of the season recovering from a broken left foot and made his season debut last Saturday, could be DL-bound with a troublesome right hamstring. He’s likely to have an MRI.

Girardi, who has essentially lost his 2-3-5 hitters in the last three days, isn’t looking for sympathy.

Even as he put out a lineup Wednesday that included Austin Romine at first base, Andujar at DH and Wade in left. Aaron Judge hit second, Gary Sanchez third, Didi Gregorius cleanup and Chase Headley fifth.

“You have to make adjustments,” said Girardi, whose team had lost 11 of 14 entering Wednesday. “And I think a lot of times division winners are determined by who survives the injuries the best, because it is such a long season. So we’ve got to survive this.”

Girardi said injuries also give some other players a chance “to shine,” and Andujar got his first chance Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Andujar, who has only played third base in his minor league career, was promoted after just seven games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where he went 8-for-26 (.308) with one homer, three walks and three RBIs.

The right-handed hitting Andujar produced a .312/.342/.494 slash line with seven homers and 52 RBIs in 67 games with Double-A Trenton before his recent promotion to Scranton.

Three different opposing team scouts who cover the Yankees organization compared Andujar Wednesday to Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco (25 homers last year, 10 so far this year), a comparison Yankees talent evaluators themselves have made.

“I thought the move to Triple-A was too fast, so I’m not too sure on this move,” said one of the scouts. “But he’s got the tools to be a Major League regular.”

The scout called Andujar an “offensive over the defense type player.”

“Free swinger but he can show you quality ABs and shorten up, especially if he doesn’t get too pull happy,” the scout said. “He should eventually hit for some power as well . . . he plays with a lot of confidence.”

Said another scout: “Free swinger with quick bat and plus raw power. Ball jumps off the bat. He should develop average home run power.”

Andujar, signed at the age of 16 by the Yankees in 2011 out of the Dominican Republic, struggled in the field and at the plate last spring, his first big-league camp. He slashed .250/.276/.393 but, more glaring, committed a team-high six errors in 16 games before being sent to minor league camp. He had 10 errors with Trenton this season and one with Scranton.

“Plus arm and erratic accuracy when hurried and hands are marginal at the hot corner,” a third scout said. “Average runner. Has strong tools but needs to develop bigger power as a corner player.”

For his part, Andujar, who has taken grounders “here and there” at first base this season, said he wasn’t shocked by the quick promotion.

“As a player, you always have to be ready,” Andujar said through his translator. “You always want to be positive because you never know. That’s one of the things that makes you work hard. You never know.”