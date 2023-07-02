Domingo German ready for warm welcome from fans after perfect game

ST. LOUIS — Domingo German said he gets “chills” thinking about it.

The righthander is scheduled to start Monday night’s game against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium, his first outing since throwing the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history last Wednesday in Oakland.

“Man, I think it’s going to be exciting,” German said through his interpreter Sunday morning. “I think it’s going to be a good welcome from the fans. It was something unique and I know they know this, and they’ll be there cheering. I want to make sure I give [a solid outing]. But besides the ovation that may happen or the amount of cheering that may happen, I also want to stay locked in on the game. But it’s going be something. This has just been so incredible.”

German (5-5, 4.54), who donated the hat he wore Wednesday to the Hall of Fame, struck out nine in the 99-pitch outing, one Aaron Boone repeatedly referred to as “a masterpiece.”

The Yankees, who will start a seven-game homestand Monday, plan to honor the achievement in some way, though there are no specifics yet.

All-Star news

After taking the loss in the Cardinals' 5-1 victory over the Yankees on Sunday, Gerrit Cole was announced as a member of the American League All-Star team, the sixth time the righthander has been an All-Star.

“The first one is overwhelming a bit,” said Cole, who has allowed two or fewer runs in 14 of his 18 starts and is 8-2 with a 2.79 ERA. “I wouldn’t say maybe the emotions are the same, but it’s special every single time. Every single time. And the more and more you do it, I think the more grateful and thankful I am for the opportunity to do it.”

Aaron Judge was voted into the starting lineup but will not play as he recovers from a right big toe sprain. There is no timetable for his return.

“It’s an incredible honor,” said Judge, now a five-time All-Star. “I wish I was still playing and not on the injured list, but I never take a moment like this for granted.”

Judge said he has not made up his mind on whether he will travel to Seattle for the festivities.

“It’s still a ways away so we really haven’t gotten to that point yet,” he said of going. “We’ll see how we continue to progress.”

Rodon ready

Boone said lefthander Carlos Rodon, out since mid-March with a forearm strain and subsequent back issues, came through his third and final rehab start Saturday night with High-A Hudson Valley just fine. The plan remains for him to make his season debut Friday night against the Cubs.

Rodon allowed three hits, three walks and a run in 10 2/3 innings, striking out 17, in his three starts.