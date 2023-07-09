Gleyber Torres' error opens door for Cubs' comeback in series win over Yankees

Pinning Sunday's loss entirely on Gleyber Torres wouldn’t be fair.

Rarely does one play lead directly to a loss.

But it also was easy, and not entirely unfair, to draw some kind of line between Torres’ error in the seventh inning on what should have been an inning-ending double play ball and the Yankees' 7-4 loss to the Cubs at the Stadium that officially closed out the Yankees’ up-and-down first half.

The Yankees (49-42), who got another excellent outing from Domingo German and home runs from Anthony Volpe and Kyle Higashioka, outhit the Cubs 11-6.

They took a 4-1 lead into the top of the seventh after Volpe hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth for his 13th homer and Higashioka made it back-to-back blasts with his fifth.

Aaron Boone pulled German, who was at 74 pitches, after a leadoff walk to Ian Happ, bringing on righty Ian Hamilton. The reliever got Seiya Suzuki, who homered off German in the fifth, to foul out to first, before allowing a single to Cody Bellinger.

Christopher Morel then hit a sharp grounder to second that should have resulted in a 4-6-3 double play. But Torres kicked it for an error, loading the bases.

In came Tommy Kahnle, who entered the day having not allowed a run in 15 appearances this season and riding a career-best 19 2/3 scoreless innings streak. The first batter he faced, Jared Young, bounced out to Anthony Rizzo at first, which allowed Happ to score from third to make it 4-2. Kahnle had pinch hitter Yan Gomes in a 0-and-2 hole but after fouling off a changeup, Gomes flared the next pitch, a 96-mph fastball, to center for a two-run single that tied it at 4. All three runs in the inning were unearned.

German, who was making his second start after pitching a perfect game in Oakland on June 29, allowed two runs (one earned) and one hit in six innings. He walked three and struck out nine.

Ron Marinaccio, a bit shaky of late, started the eighth and allowed a leadoff single to former Yankee Mike Tauchman. Marinaccio walked Nico Hoerner and fell behind Happ 3-and-1, before walking him to load the bases for Suzuki.

Boone then brought in Clay Holmes, who had a 0.71 ERA since May 6, the second-lowest ERA among all Major League pitchers in that span. With the Yankees employing a five-man infield, all playing at the edge of the infield grass, Suzuki sent a sacrifice fly to right that made it 5-4. With Bellinger up, Holmes airmailed one to the backstop and Hoerner raced home from third for a 6-4 Chicago lead.

After a 23-minute rain delay, the Yankees went quietly. Michael Fulmer allowed a two-out single to Higashioka (three hits) in the bottom of the eighth but Torres lined out softly to short.

The Cubs (42-47), a possible trade partner for the Yankees as Bellinger is very much a player of interest, tacked on in the ninth against Nick Ramirez.

Young led off with an infield single. He was initially called out on a slow roller up the first-base line back but replayed showed Ramirez's throw to first was late and the Cubs won the challenge. Young then stole second in the ensuing at-bat before Miles Mastrobuoni’s sacrifice bunt moved him to third. Higashioka made an ill-advised decision to try for the lead runner instead of taking the sure out at first and Mastrobuoni reached. Tucker Barnhart followed with an RBI double into the rightfield corner to make it 7-4.

Adbert Alzolay retired the Yankees in order in the bottom half for his seventh save in eight chances.