Yankees hope to get Michael Pineda untracked

BOSTON — It’s a big start Saturday night for Big Mike.

Michael Pineda (1-2, 6.95 ERA) need a good outing. He’ll face unbeaten Red Sox righthander Rick Porcello (4-0, 3.51).

“I think it’s important,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Pineda, who allowed seven runs and 10 hits in five innings against Tampa Bay in his last outing. “There’s a couple starters we’ve got to get on track.”

Girardi named Pineda and rookie Luis Severino as the two. Severino’s next start is scheduled for Tuesday night in Baltimore.

Of Pineda, Girardi said: “The ability’s there. At times, he’s making really good pitches. He’s also making some mistakes and they’re getting hit hard.”

Pineda had good enough stuff to notch nine strikeouts against Tampa Bay, but he also gave up four home runs.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen it happen,” Girardi said. “I saw all the strikeouts and I said, ‘Something doesn’t add up.’ ’’

Dee gets an F

Girardi on Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon, who was suspended by Major League Baseball for 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance:

“I’m surprised. I am, but I’m not. In the game, in sports, everybody’s always looking for an edge, no matter what it is, because they’re so competitive. I think sometimes things don’t shock you now.”

Special visitor

Bucky Dent — or “Bucky Bleeping Dent,” as he’s known in Boston — was a pregame visitor in front of the Yankees’ dugout. Dent posed in front of the Green Monster for an upcoming story by Yankees Magazine recalling his historic home run in the 1978 Yankees-Red Sox playoff game.

A-Rod 20th on hit list

With his second-inning home run, Alex Rodriguez passed Cap Anson for 20th place on MLB’s all-time hits list with No. 3,082.