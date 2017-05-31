Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury feeling better 6 days after concussion

BALTIMORE — Jacoby Ellsbury said he would do it again.

The Yankees centerfielder, making his first comments since suffering a concussion Wednesday night, said his constant headache finally started to go away Tuesday.

“Today’s the best I’ve felt,” Ellsbury said before Tuesday night’s game against the Orioles.

He suffered the concussion and a neck strain making a first-inning catch against the Royals, crashing into Yankee Stadium’s centerfield wall, leading with his head and left shoulder. It was the second time this season Ellsbury has gone hard into the wall, but he said he’s likely not going to change that approach.

“I’ve made a lot of them over time,” he said. “I play to win, I play hard. I don’t know. If the ball’s in the air, I’ll try to catch it, put it that way.”

Joe Girardi said Ellsbury would do light running Wednesday afternoon and some hitting in the cage. He said it’s possible that Ellsbury, on the seven-day concussion disabled list, could return during the four-game series in Toronto that starts Thursday night.

“It really comes down to how he reacts to the exercises. He has to pass the (concussion) test again,” Girardi said. “You never know how a guy’s going to react once they start moving around.”

Refsnyder’s chance?

With Chris Carter struggling — he entered Wednesday in a 2-for-28 slump and hitting .188 with a .288 OBP — Girardi started utilityman Rob Refsnyder at first base. Girardi would not say Refsnyder had a chance to seize more playing time but didn’t discount the possibility.

“We’re just looking at it today,” Girardi said. “We’ll make decisions (about) tomorrow tomorrow.”

Of Carter, Girardi said: “The last few days have been tough. He’s a streaky guy. Maybe a day off will help him. We’ll see what happens there and let’s see if we can get him going.”

Bird report

First baseman Greg Bird (right ankle bruise) had seven at-bats in an extended spring training game in Tampa for a second straight day. He is set to start a rehab assignment with High-A Tampa Thursday.