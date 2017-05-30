Jacoby Ellsbury ‘not ready to start baseball activities yet’, still dealing with concussion symptoms

BALTIMORE — It doesn’t sound as if Jacoby Ellsbury will be returning anytime soon.

The centerfielder, on the seven-day concussion disabled list since Thursday, still is feeling the impact of the concussion he suffered Wednesday night when he ran into the wall while making a catch against the Royals.

“As of yesterday, he still had a small headache,” Joe Girardi said before Monday’s game. “So that tells us he’s not ready to start baseball activities yet.”

Ellsbury, who accompanied the club to Baltimore, also suffered a neck strain and has left shoulder and elbow soreness.

“Is the neck a concern? Yeah, you want to get rid of the stiffness,” Girardi said. “That’s gotten better each day, though. So you feel by the time that he is able to do his baseball activities, hopefully most of it’s gone.”

Girardi said that once Ellsbury, hitting .281/.349/.422 in 39 games, is cleared, he doesn’t expect him to need much time to be game-ready.

“He won’t have to do a whole lot of work, but obviously he has to exercise and you have to see if that brings it back,” Girardi said of concussion symptoms. “That’s always the concern; does it bring it back? So a couple of days of BP, he’ll be fine [to return].”

Bird in Tampa

Greg Bird, on the disabled list since May 2 with a bone bruise in his right ankle, was scheduled to take live batting practice Monday in Tampa and play in extended spring training games Tuesday and Wednesday before starting a rehab assignment with high Class A Tampa on Thursday.

Girardi said Bird probably won’t be ready to return when the Yankees come back from this seven-game trip that ends Sunday in Toronto, but perhaps not too long after that. He doesn’t expect the ankle to be a lingering issue once Bird does return.

Said Girardi, “I would expect with this time off that it’s healed and he’s able to do everything that he needs to do.”