Texas beats Yankees as CC Sabathia allows three runs in six innings

ARLINGTON, Texas — It is quickly becoming a dog-bites-man headline this young season.

Yankees Don’t Hit in Loss

The latest edition occurred Wednesday night in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Park. The Yankees (8-12), who lost two of three to the Rangers (12-10), continue this three-city, nine-game trip tomorrow night in Boston.

The offensive slide, which shows few signs of ending, helped clinch the first losing April for the Yankees since 2008, Joe Girardi’s first season as manager.

“Probably six or seven hard outs tonight to go along with the hard hits that we had, we just didn’t catch a break,” Girardi said. “You’d rather hit the ball hard than not hit the ball hard, but it’s frustrating. But it’s going to turn, and when it does, it’s going to turn and we’re going to score a bunch of runs again.”

The Yankees have produced three runs or fewer in 15 of their 20 games.

“It’s tough but we have to keep perspective,” said Alex Rodriguez, who came in hitting .145 with a .242 on-base percentage but went 3-for-3, including his third homer. “It’s 20 games. If it was 80 games it would be a lot tougher to swallow. Rather than break us, I think it’s going to make us stronger in the long run.”

A-Rod had three of the Yankees’ seven hits and Starlin Castro added two.

The Bombers, who came in 13 for their last 104 (.125) with runners in scoring position, went 1-for-5.

“We know that we can be more productive than what we’re doing right now,” Carlos Beltran said. “Right now, it’s just not working. I cannot put my finger on what it is, or how or the reasons. We’re approaching each day with a great attitude and great mentality, but it’s just not working.”

After Rangers lefthander Martin Perez went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits, the Yankees couldn’t score against lefthander Jake Diekman (two perfect innings) and righty Shawn Tolleson, who earned his seventh save. A-Rod singled with one out in the ninth and pinch runner Aaron Hicks went to second on McCann’s groundout to short. Castro grounded to second to end it.

CC Sabathia (1-2, 5.06) went six innings, matching his season high, allowing three runs and five hits. He struck out five and walked three, and the last of those walks was especially galling.

Rodriguez’s 690th career homer had tied it at 2 in the fourth, and Sabathia retired the first two batters of the sixth before walking Rougned Odor on five pitches. Elvis Andrus pounced on a 2-and-2, belt-high fastball and lasered it into the gap in right-center for a triple that gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead. It improved Andrus to 11-for-25 in his career against Sabathia.

“Especially against a lefty, I have to make better pitches,” Sabathia said.

But last night, the case so many times the first 20 games, it was about the offense, or lack thereof.

“We’re going to keep fighting, we’re going to play better, we know we are,” said Chase Headley, who hit two balls hard but went 0-for-3 to see his average dip to .148 with a .277 OBP. “We’re going to come out of it. Hopefully it’s sooner than later.”