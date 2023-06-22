Jhony Brito sharp, Yankees hit 3 homers in second straight win over Mariners

Sure, you saw that coming.

Rookie righthander Jhony Brito, who pitched mostly without distinction in the majors earlier this season or with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, was called upon for spot-starting duty Wednesday against the Mariners.

The 25-year-old more than distinguished himself on this night.

Allowing few hard-hit balls over 5 2/3 scoreless innings, Brito, backed by homers from Jake Bauers, Billy McKinney and Anthony Volpe, helped the Yankees win their second straight over Seattle, 4-2, in front of 41,090 at the Stadium.

Brito, 3-3 with a 5.58 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) with the Yankees and 1-1 with a 7.08 ERA in four starts with Scranton, throttled the Mariners, allowing two hits and a walk. Removed after a two-out walk in the sixth and at 81 pitches, Brito, who allowed a combined 12 runs in his previous two starts in the minors, struck out three.

“He’s had his ups and downs in Triple-A this year,” Aaron Boone said before the game. “All the reports from player develop are there’s been some good adjustments made in his last two (outings). His last start, the line wasn’t great (but) I think he threw the ball really well. He’s had a couple of rough outings up here, but in most of his outings he’s given us a real chance to win. Hoping for more of that.”

Brito more than delivered, outpitching Mariners ace Luis Castillo, a Yankees target the last two trade deadlines whom Boone accurately called “one of the game’s best.”

Castillo, who came in 4-5 but with a 2.73 ERA and with a short history of dominating the Yankees, allowed three runs, four hits and four walks over five innings in which he struck out three.

Jimmy Cordero took over for Brito in the sixth and retired pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings, striking out one. Wandy Peralta allowed a two-out homer to Dylan Moore in the eighth to make it 4-1 and Michael King replaced him.

Brito fell behind Mariners leadoff man Jose Caballero 2-and-0 before the shortstop lined a 2-and-1, 98-mph sinker to right-center for a single.

Brito retired 12 straight from there.

The always dangerous Julio Rodriguez grounded a 1-and-0, 97-mph sinker to short for a 6-4 force. With Ty France at the plate, Rodriguez stole second to give the Mariners a runner in scoring position. But Brito struck out France swinging at a curveball and Bauers tracked down just in front of the wall a drive by Teoscar Hernandez to end the 16-pitch inning.

Brito has a far less taxing second inning. Jarred Kelenic flied to center, Eugenio Suarez struck out looking at a changeup and Cal Raleigh popped to short to complete an 11-pitch inning.

He kept rolling in a 1-2-3, 11-pitch third, with Volpe assisting his pitcher with a fine stop on a ground smash bullet hit by former Yankee Mike Ford leading off the inning.

Volpe started the bottom of the third with a walk and Bauers came next and ripped a full-count, 97-mph fastball to right-center for his sixth homer. Bauers, who has been swinging the bat well for the better part of two weeks – one of the few doing so since Aaron Judge went to the injured list – improved to 7 for his last 23 (.304). The homer made it 20 of his last 29 starts in which Bauers reached base and made it 13 of his last 18 hits going for extra bases.

Brito provided a shutdown inning, another 1-2-3 frame in which Mariners’ hitters failed to square the pitcher up.

McKinney, who homered Tuesday night and, like Bauers, has been swinging the bat well, teed off on a 1-and-0, 96-mph fastball with one out in the fourth to make it 3-0. McKinney, who singled in his first at-bat, has at least one hit in 11 of his 12 games this season, going 13-for-40 (.325) in the stretch.

Volpe, who came in hitting .191 with a .615 OPS, hit a solo shot in the seventh, his 10th homer making it 4-0.