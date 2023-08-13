Clay Holmes, Yankees blow 4-run lead in 9th, lose series to Marlins

MIAMI – Aaron Boone’s oft-used “gut punch” phrase to describe losses such as these over the years doesn’t quite cover it for a team desperate for wins.

Not even close.

A game the Yankees seemingly had in hand throughout the afternoon, blew up spectacularly in a nightmare of a ninth inning Sunday afternoon.

Leading by four going into the home half of the ninth, Clay Holmes committed a critical throwing error during a rare implosion by the closer, and the Yankees took a brutal 8-7 loss to the Marlins on Jake Burger’s walk-off RBI single off Tommy Kahnle in front of 35,043 at loanDepot park.

“Obviously, we need victories so any time you lose it’s tough,” Boone said. “But when you have the day in control for the most part, a lot of good things happened out there … difficult way to end the series but we have to move on.”

The Yankees (60-58), who had a chance to claim a series victory, instead lost two of three here to fall five games out of the American League’s third wild-card spot. They now head to Atlanta to face the team with the best record in the majors starting Monday night.

“You’ve got to move forward,” said Aaron Judge, who went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run. “This one [stinks] right here, especially with the lead we had and the at-bats we had, but we have to show up tomorrow.”

The Yankees, who wasted another solid Gerrit Cole outing, took a 7-3 lead into the ninth when Holmes came on. Holmes has been terrific much of the season, 16-for-19 in save chances with a 2.01 ERA, including an 0.78 ERA since May 6 entering the day.

But he quickly made a mess of things. Yuli Gurriel, who hurt the Yankees plenty during his time in Houston, led off with a double to center on a 1-and-2 slider. Holmes struck out Jon Berti, but Nick Fortes reached on an infield single and Jazz Chisholm Jr. walked to load the bases for Josh Bell, suddenly the tying run.

Bell hit a comebacker that Boone felt shortstop Anthony Volpe likely would have turned into a double play but Holmes instinctively reached for it and couldn’t handle it cleanly. He then rushed his throw to first for an error that brought in two runs to make it 7-5. Luis Arraez's two-run triple down the rightfield line tied it at 5-5 and in came Kahnle to face Burger, already with a big series to that point. Burger lasered a 2-and-1 changeup into the corner in left to win it.

“I think it was hit hard enough where I probably could have let it go, but I felt like it was one of those things where I didn’t want it to deflect off of me, so I tried to make a play with my glove and couldn’t get it there,” Holmes said. “But if I (fielded) that clean, I can probably go home there and maybe can turn two. Definitely a big momentum change.”

Cole, making his 100th career start as a Yankee, allowed two runs, six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six.

He outpitched hyped Marlins righthander Eury Perez, who came in 5-4 with a 2.79 ERA. But the 6-foot-8 20-year-old was not on his game, gone after four innings having allowed four runs, four hits and two walks over four innings.

The most significant of those hits was Anthony Volpe’s two-run homer in the fourth, coming on a 1-1, 97-mph fastball, that gave the Yankees a 4-1 lead.

Torres stole two of his career-high three bases in the fifth, reaching third with one out and scoring on a wild pitch. Giancarlo Stanton walked and scored in the inning on Billy McKinney’s fielder’s choice to make it 6-1. Ben Rortvedt hit his first homer as a Yankee, a solo shot in the sixth, to make it 7-1.

Burger’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth off Cole made it 7-2 and the Marlins' slow march toward an improbable victory was on.

“Every game matters right now and every loss matters, especially one like this,” Holmes said. “A series we kind of needed to have. It’s a tough loss.”



