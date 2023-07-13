Yankees to visit Astros for Opening Day 2024

The Yankees will get an early look at their recent nemesis to start the 2024 season.

Next Opening Day will be spent in Houston as the Yankees face the Astros on Thursday, March 28 to begin their campaign as Major League Baseball and the club released the 2024 schedule Thursday. The Yanks' home opener will be Friday, April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees and Astros have clashed a few times in recent years dating back to the 2017 American League Championship Series. The Astros won that series and the subsequent World Series title, only for both to come into question during the team’s sign-sealing scandal. They also met in the 2019 and 2022 ALCS, with Houston winning each time out.

While they’ll get an early look at a new rival, the Yankees will have to wait to meet an old one. No games against the Red Sox are scheduled until June 14, the start of a three-game set at Fenway Park. The Yankees host Boston for the first time July 5.

Home Subway Series matchups against the Mets are set for July 23-24. The Yankees visit Queens on June 25-26.