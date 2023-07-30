Playoffs are a realistic goal for Yankees as long as Aaron Judge can play

BALTIMORE – Aaron Judge spoke directly and confidently when it came to the question of the Yankees and if they had a late-season run in them.

“I wouldn’t count us out,” Judge said.

Judge spoke after going 3-for-5, including his team-leading 20th homer of the season, in the Yankees' 8-3 victory over the Orioles Saturday night at Camden Yards. The Yankees had 12 hits, with Kyle Higashioka, like Judge, also contributing three hits, including a homer.

“We’re going to take it one day at a time, we’re going to continue to show up every single day, and that’s all we can do at this point,” said Judge who, as expected, was not in the starting lineup Sunday night but was available to pinch hit if need be. “I’m not going to look down the road or look past [Sunday night]. But if we just keep showing up doing our job and playing the way we’re supposed to, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”

The Yankees entered Sunday night not in the best of spots, in last place in the loaded AL East at 55-49. They trailed the first-place Orioles by eight games and were three games out of the AL’s third and final wild-card.

The Yankees find themselves in that position because Judge missed nearly two months of the season with a sprained right big toe, the club going 19-23 in his absence (they were 35-25 on June 3 when Judge went down with the injury).

But Judge returned from the injured list Friday and, though he would never say it because self-praise simply has never been a part of his DNA since the Yankees drafted him in 2013, he is the biggest reason not to count them out.

His teammates and manager marveled at his plate discipline Friday when he walked three times – Judge lined out hard to right in his first at-bat – and were borderline giddy a day later after watching Saturday night’s display.

“Just that first time, being on the bases, jogging in front of him when he hits a mammoth homer, was a great feeling and one I’ve missed for a long time,” said Higashioka, who scored in the third on Judge’s 442-foot homer to center, which came on a 1-and-1 fastball, two pitches after Judge was badly fooled on a first-pitch curveball from righty Tyler Wells. “It’s really good to have him back … there’s no question Aaron Judge is maybe the best hitter in the league and when we have him in the lineup I think we all feel like we just get a little boost just having a guy like that on the team.”

Clarke Schmidt, Saturday night’s starter, said the feeling of ease in the dugout was palpable even to him as a pitcher.

“There’s just a confidence level we have with him in the lineup,” Schmidt said. “(He) makes everybody’s job a little bit easier in front of him and behind him, just a lot more comfortable ABs out there.”

Of the offense’s overall performance, the type sorely lacking with Judge out, Aaron Boone said: “That’s what it’s supposed to look like right there. That’s what we’re working to. Just up and down, it was just good to see us have that level of at-bats.”

The sixth-year manager would not go so far as to attribute all of that to Judge, evidence to the contrary.

“There’s no question Aaron’s presence in the lineup is enormous,” Boone said. “But it’s also a peek into what we truly believe other guys are capable of as well.”

Guys who, at least this season, generally haven’t produced as much with Judge not in the lineup as when the reigning MVP is in it.

As for the upcoming trade deadline – Tuesday at 6 p.m. – Judge, the team captain, did not make any public pleas for additions (though he certainly isn’t against them, either).

“We have a job to do on the field,” Judge said. “We’re here, we’re fully capable with the guys we’ve got in this clubhouse to go out there and compete on a daily basis until the end of the year. That’s out of our hands. I’ll let them (the front office) do their part and we’ll do ours.”

A task that became far easier, or at least more realistic, with his return.