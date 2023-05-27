Luis Severino, Isiah Kiner-Falefa star in Yankees' 10-inning win over Padres





Luis Severino honored Aaron Boone’s pregame comments Saturday when he called the righthander a “difference-maker” in the Yankees' rotation.

Severino, who started the season on the injured list, made it two straight strong starts to begin his 2023, mostly handcuffing the Padres over 6 2/3 innings.

A difference-maker for sure but, on a sun-splashed afternoon at the Stadium, not the only one.

Offensively there was a scuffling DJ LeMahieu providing an RBI double and a home run and, finally, Isiah Kiner-Falefa yanking a game-winning single down the third base line in the 10th to give the Yankees a 3-2 walk-off victory that snapped a three-game losing streak.

After Clay Holmes stranded the extra-inning bonus runner at second in the top of the 10th — aided by a terrific barehanded scoop and throw on a trickler by Fernando Tatis Jr. — LeMahieu was intentionally walked. Bader’s sacrifice bunt moved Allen, the speedy outfielder inserted to run for Anthony Rizzo to start the inning to third, and Kiner-Falefa, after getting ahead 2-and-0, pulled a changeup down the line to win it.

Severino, as he did in his season-debut last Sunday in Cincinnati when he allowed one run and four hits over 4 2/3 innings, came out throwing heat. He retired the Padres in order in a nine-pitch first, striking out Tatis swinging at a 99-mph fastball for the second out, then striking out Soto looking at a slider.

Severino allowed two runs (one earned), one hit and three walks in his 82-pitch outing. He struck out five. His opposite number, Padres righthander Michael Wacha, was good as well, allowing two runs and five hits over seven innings in which he struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Severino pitched with a lead when he retook the mound in the second.

Aaron Judge roped a single off the wall in left – the ball left his bat at 114 mph – with one out and went to third on a single by Rizzo, who improved to 25-for-71 (.352) his last 18 games. LeMahieu, in a 4-for-30 skid, then rocketed a double to left, which brought in Judge for a 1-0 lead (Rizzo, on an aggressive send by third base coach Luis Rojas, was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first on the play).

Severino provided a shutdown inning, retiring the Padres in order on 10 pitches.

But the pitcher’s streak of batters retired to start the game ended at 10 when, with one out in the fourth, Tatis Jr., torpedoed a 0-and-1 slider to left-center. His ninth homer, and second in as many days, tied it at 1.

It stayed that way until the seventh as both pitchers continued mowing through the opposition’s lineups.

Severino, at 70 pitches entering the seventh, retired the first two batters of the inning before Nelson Cruz walked and was replaced by pinch runner Jose Azocar. Trent Grishman grounded one to second that should have marked the end of the inning but Torres booted it for an error. Michael King came on to face Ha-Seong Kim, who lined a first-pitch sinker to left, the RBI single giving the Padres a 2-1 lead.

LeMahieu tied it in the bottom half, an inning in which Wacha also started at 70 pitches. After Rizzo started the inning with a groundout, LeMahieu took a 1-and-1, 92-mph fastball just over the wall in right, his sixth homer making it 2-2. The hit improved LeMahieu to 9-for-21 with four doubles and a homer in his career vs. Wacha.