Benches clear twice in 8th as Yankees fall to Rays, dropping yet another series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Bad teams lose games like this and the Yankees, as the oft-used Bill Parcells line goes, you are what your record says you are.

And the Yankees continue to show themselves to be the last-place team they’ve been for a while now.

Despite getting home runs from Kyle Higashioka, DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Volpe that turned a two-run deficit after the first inning into a two-run lead mid-game, Yankees pitching flushed it in a 7-4 loss to the Rays Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

The game included two benches-clearing incidents in the eighth inning after Albert Abreu hit Randy Arozarena, the incidents not a surprise given the deep antipathy that has existed between these two franchises for years.

And definitely not a surprise given the Yankees, in losing the season series to Tampa Bay, 8-5, hit a combined 12 Rays batters this season compared to two Yankees getting plunked (the margin was 5-1 in this series).

The first time the benches cleared, Rays manager Kevin Cash made a line toward Aaron Boone in the middle of the scrum.

“He’s telling me I’d be upset (if it was my players getting hit),” Boone said. “It certainly wasn’t on purpose, but I understand. When our guys get hit, (even) not on purpose, I don’t like it either. Unfortunately, sometimes it happens in the game. Obviously, today it boiled over a little bit.”

The Yankees (62-68), who led 4-2 after Volpe’s two-run homer in the fourth but saw that evaporate in a four-run sixth as a result of ineffective work by Ian Hamilton and Wandy Peralta, dropped two of three to the Rays (80-52). The Yankees, headed to Detroit for a four-game series against the Tigers, still haven’t won a series since sweeping the awful Royals July 21-23 at the Stadium.

The benches initially cleared when Abreu hit Arozarena with a 3-and-1, 96-mph sinker, the fourth Rays batter to be hit by a pitch in the game. Arozarena glared back at Abreu, who also hit the leftfielder in a game here on May 5. The pitcher Sunday inexplicably walked toward the plate saying something to Arozarena and the benches soon cleared.

“Right after I hit him I’m trying to explain to him that I’m not trying to hit him, that’s not what I’m trying to do there,” Abreu said through his interpreter. “He was saying, ‘that’s the second time you hit me.’”

“I think it was on purpose,” Arozarena said through his interpreter in the Rays clubhouse. “If you look back at previous series, he's hit me before. I've been hit in previous series before that.”

Arozarena stole second and then third and upon collecting his helmet after the second stolen base, he and Abreu jawed at each other again and the benches emptied again. Brandon Lowe’s RBI double made it 7-4.

“Looking at it in a different view, that's a last place team, we don't need to worry about it,” Lowe said, ultimately hitting the Yankees where it hurts. “We need to focus up on what we need to do down the stretch. But if they lose a guy, it's not going to be quite as big of a deal as when we lose one of our guys.”

Hamilton, who hit Isaac Paredes in the head with a 95-mph fastball in the fifth after replacing Carlos Rodon, allowed a flared two-out, RBI single to right in the sixth by Harold Ramirez, a ball second baseman Gleyber Torres probably should have caught but didn’t get a good read on off the bat. That tied it at 4-4 and Lowe’s two-run single later in the inning off Peralta made it 6-4.

“I understand it but at the same time, if they want to come over here, they can come over here, I guess,” Hamilton said, offering a somewhat odd response to a question about understanding the Rays’ anger about being hit so often. “Wish we had another game against them…I think everyone in here wishes we had another game against them.”

Boone, meanwhile, all but waved off a question about the incidents acting as a spark for his team.

“That stuff’s all great and get you riled up and get you going but it doesn’t help you get hits and make plays,” Boone said. “That’s what we have to do more consistently if we want to win games.”