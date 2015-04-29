Yankees forced to send down infielder Gregorio Petit, then recall him the next day

The decision to lengthen the Yankees rotation resulted in shortening Joe Girardi's bench.

At least for one night, anyway.

The Yankees had to make a corresponding roster move for Tuesday night's starter, Chase Whitley, who was called up from Triple-A Scranton, and chose to send reserve infielder Gregorio Petit down.

"We felt we needed to keep our pitching just because of the situation that we're in right now," Girardi said.

UPDATE: The Yankees recalled Petit from Triple-A on Thursday morning after placing Masahiro Tanaka on the the 15-day disabled list.

The Yankees are in a stretch of playing 30 games in 31 days. Wednesday afternoon's game makes it 13 straight and, after Thursday's day off, the Bombers play 17 in a row.

As for playing Tuesday night without a backup second baseman, Girardi referenced recent seasons when he's had to be creative, such as sending out Vernon Wells, a career outfielder, as an emergency third baseman in Colorado in 2013.

"I feel like I could put Hed [Chase Headley] at second base if I needed to," Girardi said. "Realistically, I could see Al [A-Rod] there, I'm sure. I think he'd say, 'Yeah, I'll go out there and try it.' "

"We've been there before the last couple of years so there's not a situation that I'm really too worried about. If it happens we'll handle it."

Turning point

Alex Rodriguez, who had last night off after playing in the field at third Monday, said the Yankees season turned around during their 7-3 trip that started April 13 in Baltimore. "We got off to a rough start (3-6), and then I thought this road trip was very important for us . . . on and off the field," A-Rod said. "On the field, it gave us an opportunity to kind of jell together, play a little better and I think we did that. And off the field, it gave us an opportunity to bond and start building the brotherhood that we need to reach our goals."