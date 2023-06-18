Yankees drop doubleheader opener to Red Sox

BOSTON — The Yankees' offense without Aaron Judge?

Still bad. Very bad.

Despite Gleyber Torres jump-starting them with a two-run homer in the first inning, the Yankees quickly reverted to the punchless group they’ve overwhelmingly been in Judge’s absence, falling to the Red Sox, 6-2, Sunday afternoon in front of 36,178 at Fenway Park in the first game of a split doubleheader.

The Yankees (39-32) fell to 4-7 since the reigning American League MVP went on the injured list with a right big toe sprain. They were outhit 11-4 by the Red Sox (36-35), with two of those hits coming in the first inning. The Yankees have scored 38 runs total in that 11-game stretch.

Clarke Schmidt, dominant through four scoreless innings, finally got touched up in the fifth when Boston drew even at 2-2.

Michael King, excellent for the most part this season, had one of his worst outings, allowing three runs and four hits over 1 1/3 innings, with all three runs coming in the sixth as the Red Sox took a 5-2 lead. Nick Ramirez allowed a run in the seventh to make it 6-2.

Schmidt, who came in 2-3 with a 3.43 ERA over his previous eight starts after going 0-3 with a 6.84 ERA in his first six starts of the season, allowed those two runs, five hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings. The righthander struck out three.

The Yankees gave Schmidt the lead before his first pitch of the day. Leadoff man Jake Bauers, one of the few regulars hitting the ball consistently hard, ripped a ground-rule double, making it 11 of his last 15 hits going for extra bases (eight doubles, three homers). After Red Sox righthander Kyle Ort struck out Giancarlo Stanton, dropping him into a 3-for-21 skid, Torres hammered a 1-and-0, 97-mph fastball just over the Green Monster in deep left-center, his 12th homer making it 2-0.

Schmidt retired the first two hitters in the bottom half on four pitches before allowing a sharp single to right by Rafael Devers. Adam Duvall dumped a single to center, but Schmidt stopped the rally there, getting Masataka Yoshida to line softly to short.

Schmidt walked Jarren Duran with one out in the second and balked him to second with two outs. He struck out Connor Wong swinging at a curveball to stop the threat.

Boston leadoff man Alex Verdugo doubled off the base of the Monster to start the third, giving the Red Sox their third runner in scoring position in as many innings. Justin Turner popped out and Devers walked. Schmidt again responded, getting Duval to fly to center and Yoshida to as well, stranding two more runners (five through three innings).

The Red Sox got to Schmidt in the fifth. Verdugo walked with one out and went to third on Turner’s double to left, the ball just eluding the glove of Bauers, the leftfielder, whose back was up against the Monster as he tried to make the catch. Devers’ groundout to short brought in Verdugo to make it 2-1. Duval followed with a laser single, on a 0-and-2 slider, off the wall in left, tying it at 2 and ending Schmidt’s afternoon, replaced by King.

Bauers led off the sixth against lefthander Chris Murphy with a double and Red Sox manager Alex Cora called for righty Nick Pivetta to face Stanton. The DH struck out swinging at a 95-mph fastball, Torres flied to right and the still-slumping Anthony Rizzo flied to center.

The Red Sox erupted for three runs in the bottom half, continuing to pepper the Monster with baseballs and scoring all of their runs with two outs against King.

Kike Hernandez started the rally with a trickler to third that went for an infield single. Wong and Verdugo then went back-to-back off the Monster with RBI doubles that made it 4-2. Turner made it three straight hits with a liner to left, which scored Verdugo for a 5-2 Boston lead.