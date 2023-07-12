Yankees add Starr Insurance advertising patch to uniform

The Yankees’ iconic pinstripes soon will include a sponsored patch for the first time.

The club announced Starr Insurance as their signature partner through 2031 on Wednesday, an agreement that includes placing the company’s logo on the left sleeve of the team’s home and road uniforms. The Yankees will debut the patch at a home game on Friday, July 21, against the Kansas City Royals.

The New York Yankees are proud to welcome Starr Insurance as our new signature partner. @StarrCompanies pic.twitter.com/urjpUp7dy5 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 12, 2023

The deal also includes placement of additional Starr Insurance signage around Yankee Stadium.

The Starr Insurance jersey patch joins the Nike and New Era logos as third-party branding on Yankee uniforms, a thought previously unimaginable for a club that places a major emphasis on tradition.

The Yankees rarely have deviated from their home pinstripes and road grays over the last 100 years and have yet to introduce an alternate third uniform. The club also has yet to participate in MLB and Nike’s City Connect program, which introduces a new uniform inspired by a team’s locale for a number of clubs each season since 2021.

“We are extremely proud to welcome Starr Insurance as the Yankees’ first-ever Signature Partner,” Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a news release. “Having had Starr as an insurance carrier of ours for the last decade and having worked closely with their leadership team as part of our preestablished partnership, it is clear that Starr is the right company to embark with on this landmark relationship. There were many aspects of Starr that aligned with our organization, including their century-plus history, significant New York presence, worldwide reach and unparalleled commitment to the community. My father was also well-acquainted with [CEO] Mr. [Maurice R.] Greenberg, whose devotion to philanthropy I deeply respect.”

The Mets introduced their own jersey ad for NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital earlier this season, initially facing criticism for the patch's red-and-white color scheme and size. The club soon changed the patch's colors to blue and orange and adjusted its shape to eliminate unused space.