Jasson Dominguez hits his first homer at the Stadium as Yankees win fifth straight

Jasson Dominguez is on the board in the Bronx, too.

The heralded rookie, who made quite an impression last weekend after his call to the big leagues Friday – hitting two home runs in the Yankees' three-game sweep of the Astros – hit his first career homer at Yankee Stadium Wednesday night against the Tigers.

It was one of three hits for the 20-year-old in a 4-3 victory in front of 30,673 at the Stadium for the Yankees’ fifth straight win.

Though their playoff odds remain long, the Yankees (70-69) have won eight of their last nine games and 10 of their last 14 to climb within 6 ½ games of the American League’s third wild-card spot. They were 10 ½ games out as of Aug. 31 when they made the decision to go all-in on their youth movement, which included the promotions to the big leagues of Dominguez and catching prospect Austin Wells.

After grounding to short in his first at-bat, the 20-year-old Dominguez, in the third spot in the batting order, led off the third by blistering a 2-and-1, 96-mph fastball from righthander Beau Brieske into the seats in right (Brieske came on in the second after Tigers starter Matt Manning was forced from the game after he was struck in the foot by a 119-mph liner off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton to end the first).

Dominguez's homer, which came off the bat at 110.2 mph and traveled 383 feet, gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead. It also gave Dominguez three homers in his first five career games, allowing him to join Shelley Duncan as the only other player in franchise history to accomplish that feat. Duncan, who did it in 2007, currently manages the club’s Triple-A affiliate, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, meaning he managed Dominguez for nine games this season before his promotion to the majors last week.

“His demeanor’s impressive,” Aaron Boone said of Dominguez before the game. “Talked a lot the last couple of days about, anxiety as a hitter is your enemy. He seems to walk up there without any anxiety. He’s very comfortable, very relaxed, and I think that allows him to have a really good knowledge of the strike zone.”

Dominguez, who doubled in Tuesday’s victory, became the third Yankee in the last 43 years to hit safely in each of his first five games, joining Oscar Azocar in 1990 and Hideki Matsui in 2003. Dominguez also singled sharply to left in the fourth and sent a liner for a single to center in the sixth.

The Yankees took a 3-1 lead later in the third on an RBI double by rookie Oswald Peraza. Gleyber Torres’ RBI single in the fourth brought in Aaron Judge, who doubled and went to third on Dominguez’s single, to make it 4-1.

Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54), after allowing Kerry Carpenter’s RBI single in the first, retired 16 straight before allowing two runs in the seventh that brought the Tigers (63-76) within 4-3. The righthander allowed three runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings in which he struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Wandy Peralta left with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth, replaced by Bay Shore’s Greg Weissert, recently called up from Triple-A. Weissert struck out Matt Vierling swinging at a 95-mph fastball. Clay Holmes pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save in 21 chances.

Trainer’s room

Righty Keynan Middleton, who has pitched well since the Yankees acquired him from the White Sox at the trade deadline – posting a 0.68 ERA in 11 games – was placed on the injured list Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation. Middleton, a free agent after the season, said he hopes the stint is a short one and that he’ll be able to pitch again before the end of the regular season. Lefthander Matt Krook, who had three previous brief stints with the Yankees this season, was recalled from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Krook had a 0.92 ERA in 23 relief appearances this year with Scranton.