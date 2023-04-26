Jake Bauers' hot start has caught Yankees' attention

MINNEAPOLIS – Don’t be surprised to see outfielder Jake Bauers up from the minors in the near future.

Because of the lack of production the Yankees have gotten so far out of leftfield – Oswaldo Cabrera started there Wednesday and went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs in Wednesday’s 12-6 victory over the Twins – Bauers’ hot start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has caught the club’s attention.

The lefty-swinging Bauers, a non-roster invitee in spring training who is currently not on the 40-man roster, came into Wednesday hitting .333 with nine homers and a 1.364 OPS in 19 games.

“Oh yeah, he’s definitely caught our eye,” Aaron Boone said Wednesday morning. “Certainly a lot of us paying attention to that. See what happens.”

Leftfield for the most part has been a black hole offensively for the Yankees, with the group, which comprises Cabrera, Aaron Hicks and Franchy Cordero, entering Wednesday hitting a combined .182 with a .461 OPS.

“We need to get more out of it, no question,” Boone said. “That’s where there is that opportunity that exists right now. Who wants to grab it, take it … we need to get more there.”

Kahnle back on mound

Tommy Kahnle, who started the season on the IL with right biceps tendinitis, threw a 15-pitch bullpen here Wednesday morning that consisted of just fastballs.

“Feels good, no issues,” the righthander said.

Kahnle said his next bullpen will likely be Sunday and he hopes to mix in his changeup in addition to throwing fastballs.

Boone said his hope is Kahnle, who signed a two-year, $11.5 million free agent contract over the winter and is currently on the 60-day IL, will be back “by the end of the month,” meaning May.

Rizz still going strong

Anthony Rizzo’s terrific start to the season continued as he went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. The first baseman has reached base safely in 20 of his 24 games and gotten at least one hit in 19 of those.