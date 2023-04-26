Yankees open up the offense to avoid sweep by Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Aaron Judge was critical of the Yankees’ offense, himself included, after yet another punchless night by the group Monday night.

“We have to try to jump out early on teams and score early and put the pressure on them,” Judge said. “Right now we’re kind of taking a while getting into the game, and it’s not doing the job. We have to jump on them early.”

It didn’t happen Tuesday in a second straight loss to the Twins.

On Wednesday afternoon, however, Judge, celebrating his 31st birthday, got his wish for early offense, and the Yankees’ captain was front and center in the effort.

Judge doubled in the first inning, in which his team did not score, but hit a bases-clearing double in the second to highlight a five-run inning in the Yankees' 12-6 win over the Twins in front of 20,511 at Target Field.

The win ended a three-game losing streak.

The Yankees (14-11), who suffered their first season-series loss to the Twins (14-11) since 2001, kept it going. After Gleyber Torres’ third homer of the season, which came in a six-run fourth, the Yankees were outhitting the Twins 12-2. In the Yankees' previous 12 games, they averaged 2.9 runs and batted .201.

The Yankees finished with a season-high 14 hits, including three by Judge and two apiece from Anthony Volpe, Torres, Anthony Rizzo and Willie Calhoun. Judge went 3-for-4 with a walk and three RBIs, while Volpe added three RBIs and Rizzo and Torres both had two.

Minnesota righthander Kenta Maeda (0-4, 9.00 ERA) didn’t help a rotation that came into the day leading the AL in innings pitched, allowing a staggering 10 runs and 11 hits over three-plus innings.

Domingo German was the happy recipient of the offense, though the righthander didn’t pitch that well. German (2-2, 5.54) allowed five runs, six hits, including three homers, and two walks over six innings in which he struck out eight. Jose Miranda hit two of the homers, and in the bad-optics department, German plunked the DH with a 1-and-1 curveball in the sixth but nothing more came of it.

Leading 5-1 going into the fourth, Yankees’ bats again caught fire in a six-run inning that featured the Torres homer and two-run doubles by Volpe and Rizzo.