Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton hit important homers, too

HOUSTON — The Yankees hit four home runs Friday night in their victory over the Astros, with one of those receiving the majority of attention by far.

That would be Jasson Dominguez’s first-inning laser off Justin Verlander, as he homered in his first career at-bat — on his first major-league swing and second major-league pitch — against a pitcher headed for Cooperstown five years after he retires.

DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge also homered, and the latter two also involved milestones.

Judge’s blast, which came in the fifth inning, was his 30th of the season (in just 81 games). It was the 250th home run for Judge, 31, who reached that milestone faster than anyone else in MLB history. He did it in his 810th career game, topping Ryan Howard, who hit that plateau in his 855th game.

“Not surprised,” said Stanton, a Yankee since 2018. “Obviously, from the years I’ve played with him and watching him [from afar] his rookie year [in 2017], it’s just incredible what he’s been able to do. He’ll be the fastest to 300 and 350 and just continue on.”

Judge, as is his wont when it comes to personal numbers and the accolades that come with them, mostly downplayed the achievement.

“It’s great, [but] I really don’t think about it,” he said. “I don’t think it means too much. Doing it in a win, I think, means more. When you see the guys that are on the list, especially Ryan Howard, one of the greatest power lefthanded hitters in the game, it’s pretty cool to be on that list.”

Stanton hit a two-run homer in the third inning that gave him 21 this season and 399 in his career. According to the Yankees’ game notes released before Saturday night’s game, if Stanton “homers within his next four games,” he will be “the fourth-fastest in major-league history to reach 400 career home runs in terms of games.'' Stanton entered Saturday with 399 homers in 1,518 games. Albert Pujols currently is fourth on that list, reaching 400 in 1,523 games (Mark McGwire heads the list, hitting his 400th in his 1,412th game).

“I know it’s there for sure,” the typically low-key Stanton said of No. 400. “I’m not overswinging or trying to get it. But I understand it’s there.”

More on the Martian

Dominguez, at 20 years, 206 days old Friday, became the youngest Yankee to appear in a game since righthander Jose Rijo (19 years, 54 days) on July 6, 1984, at Minnesota. He was the youngest position player to do so since Stan Javier (20 years, 111 days) on April 29, 1984, vs. Milwaukee. According to Elias, Dominguez became the ninth-youngest player since 1900 to homer in his big-league debut. And one more: Dominguez became the sixth Yankee in franchise history to hit a home run in his first plate appearance, joining Judge and Tyler Austin (Aug. 13, 2016, vs Tampa Bay), Andy Phillips (Sept. 26, 2004, at Boston), Marcus Thames (June 10, 2002, vs. Arizona) and John Miller (Sept. 11, 1966, at Boston).

Down in Tampa

Righty Luis Gil, who began a rehab assignment with Low-A Tampa on Friday, his first time pitching since May 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, allowed one run, three hits and a walk in two innings in which he struck out three. Rival scouts had the 25-year-old Gil’s fastball peaking at 98 mph, though one noted the pitcher’s command was “scattered” — not a surprise, given that he had not appeared in a game in well over a year. Shortstop George Lombard Jr., the Yankees' first-round pick (taken 26th overall), also is with Tampa and has impressed with his defense. "He can pick it," a scout said.