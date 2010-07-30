Yanks get Kearns; Berkman's acquisition expected to be announced Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Yankees landed a bench player Friday, picking up an item that has lurked on their shopping list for a while. But while perusing the aisles during baseball's trading season, the Yankees also allowed a big name to fall into their laps.

Barring a change of heart, the Astros' Lance Berkman will formally waive his no-trade rights Saturday to join the Yankees. They acquired Berkman, 34, for two minor-leaguers, pitcher Mark Melancon and infielder Jimmy Paredes. They also acquired righthanded-hitting outfielder Austin Kearns from the Indians for a player to be named or cash considerations.

The Yankees agreed to pick up about $3 million of the $7.5 million owed Berkman through this season (about $5.5 million in salary, plus a $2-million buyout on a $15-million team option for 2011).

The deal will be announced Saturday because, by virtue of baseball's collective-bargaining agreement, a player must wait 24 hours after surrendering his no-trade rights to fully sign off on it.

In Berkman, the Yankees get themselves a switch-hitting DH who will get most of his starts against righthanded pitching, as he performs considerably better as a lefthanded hitter (1.015 career OPS as a lefty, .781 as a righty). The Yankees aren't confident that Nick Johnson (wrist surgery) will be able to return as a productive player this season. Berkman has 13 homers in 85 games with a .372 on-base percentage and .436 slugging percentage.

"In one way, it's good if there are teams that still want me to play for them. That makes me feel pretty good, particularly in a down season," he told reporters in Houston. "I still have confidence that I could play at a high level. It's a good feeling to hear these trade rumors. Obviously, these scouts from other teams feel that same way or else I wouldn't be in the conversation."

The Yankees began action Friday leading the majors with 556 runs, so it would be inaccurate to say they have been starving for lineup help. But they cast lines all over the industry, checking in with the Phillies on Jayson Werth and the Nationals on Adam Dunn, among other options. The asking prices on those two came in too high on the talent end, in the Yankees' judgment. It was only when the Astros traded Roy Oswalt Thursday that Houston committed fully to a rebuilding plan.

Kearns, 30, has enjoyed a strong rebound year with Cleveland; he entered Friday with eight homers in 83 games, a .351 on-base percentage and a .413 slugging percentage. He can start in leftfield against lefty pitchers, with Brett Gardner moving over to centerfield and Curtis Granderson sitting, although Kearns actually has hit righties (.361 OBP, .424 SLG) better than lefties (.330, .390) this season.

"He just gives us more depth and more experience,'' Joe Girardi said. "He'll let us rest our lefty-hitting outfielders.''

The Yankees are searching for bullpen help, although they haven't found the prices to their liking. The non-waivers trading deadline is 4 p.m. EDT Saturday.

With AP