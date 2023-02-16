SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

YES Network announcers will call most Yankees spring training games remotely

A general view of the ballpark prior to the spring training game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 05, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.  Credit: Getty Images

By Neil Best

The YES Network will have its announcers call most of the Yankees’ spring training games it carries remotely, Newsday learned and YES confirmed on Thursday.

Michael Kay and David Cone will call two of YES’ 13 spring training games on site, but the other 11 will be called from a studio in Stamford, Connecticut.

The move is presumed to be a cost-cutting measure, part of an increasing number of games across sports being called remotely in recent years, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sideline reporter Meredith Marakovits, who has a home in the Tampa area, will be on site for most of the spring training games.

YES plans to have announcers on-site for all games it carries during the regular season.

SNY will have its announcers on-site for its Mets spring training slate in Florida.

