"Running Down a Dream," a film chronicling the recruitment of former Sachem High School basketball star Nicole Kaczmarski, will air at 7:30 p.m. Sunday night on MSG Varsity, iO TV (Channel 14).

Kaczmarski will comment on the film, which first aired 10 years ago and takes a behind-the-scenes look at the recruiting strategies of some of the country's top coaches, including Pat Summitt of Tennessee and Geno Auriemma of Connecticut.