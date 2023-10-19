Liberty, three players fined for violating WNBA postgame media access rules after Finals loss

Some members of the Liberty didn’t take losing in the WNBA Finals too well, and that has now come with a price tag.

The team was fined $25,000 by the league Thursday for violating postgame media interview access rules following the Las Vegas Aces’ 70-69 Game 4 win Wednesday night at Barclays Center that clinched the championship. Some Liberty players wouldn’t participate in postgame interviews.

Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney were also fined $2,000 apiece for refusing to make themselves available.

Coach Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot faced the media for questions in the interview room afterward.

The league mandates that the coach and two players appear there after games. But it also mandates that if additional players are requested by the attending media following a game, they have to participate in the interviews in an alternate place. That’s usually done outside the Liberty’s locker room at Barclays.