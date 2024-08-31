Marina Mabrey scores 21 as Sun connect on 14 3-pointers in 96-85 win over Mystics

WASHINGTON — Marina Mabrey hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, DiJonai Carrington scored 11 of her 17 points in the first quarter and the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 96-85 on Saturday.

DeWanna Bonner and Tyasha Harris each scored 16 points for Connecticut (23-8).

Bonner moved into fourth place on the WNBA’s career scoring list with 7,381 points and into ninth place for field goals made with 2,456.

The Sun played 33 minutes without Alyssa Thomas, who collided with Karlie Samuelson with 9:01 left in the second quarter and did not return.

Without the inside presence of Thomas, the Sun relied heavily on their outside shooting and finishing 14 of 23 (61%) from long distance.

Connecticut went 7 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half, with Carrington leading the way with three makes, and took a 45-42 lead. Washington opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer from the corner by Stefanie Dolson, tying the game. But Connecticut scored the next 11 points to take a 56-45 lead.

Mabrey made her fifth 3-pointer, on just seven attempts, to extend Connecticut’s lead to 65-52.

The Sun were 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the third period and extended their lead to 76-62.

Connecticut’s lead reached 20 points at 84-64 early in the fourth quarter before Washington hit 3-pointers on five straight possessions during a 15-2 run and closed within 86-79 with 5:37 left. But the Mystics didn't score again until Emily Engstler's make with 1:40 left and trailed 92-81.

Ariel Atkins led Washington (9-23) with 15 points and Dolson added 14 points. Brittney Sykes was emotional while being helped off the court early in the third quarter, but she returned in the fourth.