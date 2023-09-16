Sabrina Ionescu's big night lifts Liberty past Mystics in Game 1 of first-round series

The Washington Mystics met this Liberty dream team four times and emerged with wins in the first game of the regular season in May and the last game last Sunday. There was nothing mystical about it to one member of the losing side.

“To be honest with you, I think both times that they beat us, we didn’t have our best game,” Liberty center Stefanie Dolson said Friday morning. “I don’t think it had to do with them. I don’t think they’re a tough matchup for us. I think that we are an extremely talented team.

“And I think we are our worst enemy, and our best [asset]. We can be as great as we want to be. I think Washington, they have a lot of length with their guards. Elena Delle Donne, she’s an incredible talent. But I think we do match up well.”

They had a reason to feel those confident vibes after rolling through the best regular season in franchise history with 32 wins in 40 games. The first step in the postseason pursuit of a first championship requires getting past the seventh-seeded Mystics in the best-of-three opening round.

The second-seeded Liberty otherwise did express respect for Washington before Game 1. Then they went out and beat them, 90-75, Friday night at Barclays Center behind seven threes and 29 points from Sabrina Ionescu.

“We don’t view them as a seventh seed,” Ionescu said. “They’re a great basketball team that has battled us all year long. And so we know this series is going to set us up for what we want to accomplish moving forward and we have to take these games as seriously as we can, and I know that we will.

“… We’re going to do whatever it takes to win a championship.”

So they are one win from advancing to the semis after claiming their first home playoff win since they eliminated Washington in Game 3 of the first round on Sept. 22, 2015, when the Garden was their home. They can eliminate Washington again in Game 2 Tuesday night at Barclays.

Jonquel Jones contributed 20 points and 12 rebounds. Betnijah Laney had 19 points and eight rebounds. Breanna Stewart shot just 3-for-16 and had 10 points to go with eight rebounds. Myisha Hines-Allen scored 21 for the Mystics.

“These are big-time players,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said. “They’ve been in so many situations like this. I think they embrace that. I think we all do.”

The Mystics went 19-21 in the regular season, but they had several injuries along the way. Take Shakira Austin. The 6-5 center-forward played only 19 games because of a hip injury and was set to miss at least Games 1 and 2.

“The one thing that I think with our team is that despite the injuries, our goals never shifted,” guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough said following shootaround. “… But it was not easy.”

The Liberty led 71-57 early in the fourth. But Washington made an 8-0 run. Brittney Sykes converted a three-point play to cut it 71-65.

Ionescu countered with back-to-back straight-on to threes to double the lead.

Soon Laney hit a three to make it 80-67.

In the third quarter, the Liberty were clinging to a two-point lead at 50-48. Then they began to open up a little distance with a 10-2 burst.

Jones scored inside. Courtney Vandersloot buried a three. And then so did Ionescu. Jones followed with two free throws. It was 60-50.

When Ionescu hit a runner, it was 69-57 heading for the fourth.

The Mystics led, 29-23, after the first quarter on a late three by Tianna Hawkins.

Then there were seven lead changes in the second quarter.

Stewart drove for the seventh change, putting the Liberty ahead, 42-41, with 58.1 seconds left. But it was a quiet half for the MVP candidate and second-leading scorer in the league at 23 points per game. She had just four points at the break on 1-for-7 shooting.

But Laney had kept the Liberty right there with the Mystics, scoring 14 first-half points. Her layup at the buzzer off an assist from Stewart allowed the Liberty to head into the locker room with a 46-42 lead.

As Washington coach Eric Thibault put it, “This is a team that when you have breakdowns, they punish you.”