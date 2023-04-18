Nets again fall to 76ers, drop into 2-0 hole in their playoff series

PHILADELPHIA — Game 2 started like deja vu for the Nets with one player carrying the offense. It finished with deja vu thanks to the 76ers’ second half surge.

The 76ers pulled away and won, 96-84, at Wells Fargo Center to take a 2-0 series lead in the first round of the playoffs. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 33 points.

The Nets led 51-44 early in the third quarter but a 20-5 76ers run turned the tide in less than five minutes of game action. The Nets once again scrambled to get to open shooters and the 76ers’ barrage included four three-pointers, matching their entire total from the first half.

Unlike Game 1, the Nets weren’t overwhelmed. They kept the deficit under double digits most of the second half thanks to 19 turnovers by the 76ers. A steal by Cam Johnson led to a Seth Curry three-pointer bringing the Nets within 76-71.

Johnson shouldered the early scoring load with 22 first-half points, four more than he scored in Game 1. He made his first three shot attempts and had the game’s early highlight with a thunderous second-quarter dunk over Joel Embiid.

Johnson, however, had just three points in the third quarter while the Nets had just 14 points in the period and trailed 68-63. Johnson finished with 28 points.

"He has the ability to do this performance over and over again," Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said.

The Nets led 49-44 at halftime thanks to their forcing 11 turnovers in the first half and shooting 8-for-22 on three-pointers.

Mikal Bridges, who scored 30 points in the series opener, faced frequent double teams and shot just 6-from-15 from the field. He finished with 21 points and seven assists.

Embiid took just 11 shots but still finished with 20 points and 19 rebounds, including 15 in the first half. James Harden shot just 3-for-13 from the field, the 76ers made up for that with Maxey and Long Island’s Tobias Harris, who had 20 points.

The Nets were also outscored 18-0 in second chance points thanks to 12 offensive rebounds by the 76ers. It ran counter to coach Jacque Vaughn saying pregame his team needed hustle stats to be in their favor.

But just like Game 1, they weren’t. Now the Nets return to Barclays Center Thursday for Game 3 in a hole looking to save their season.

"We need everybody to show up and be ready to play," Vaughn said.