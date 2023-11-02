Unlikely reinforcements lead Nets to comeback victory over Heat

MIAMI — Injuries seemingly caught up to the Nets in Miami on Tuesday. They were forced to call up two-way signees Jalen Wilson and Armoni Brooks from the G-League for extra depth.

The fourth quarter started with a patchwork lineup of Brooks, Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neale, Lonnie Walker IV and Trendon Watford. The lineup had only played once during a scrimmage near the end of training camp.

Yet the group rallied the Nets from an eight-point deficit for an improbable 109-105 win Wednesday at Kaseya Center.

In just over six minutes, that lineup went on a 19-7 run that put the Nets (2-2) ahead for the starters to finish the job.

Brooks didn’t play an NBA game last season, yet had 17 points off the bench in his Nets debut.

He practiced with the Long Island Nets on Tuesday and one night later, he made 6 of 7 field goals, including five three-pointers, against the defending Eastern Conference champions.

“It just all comes down to your preparation, your work ethic, teammates and coaching staff having trust in you,” Brooks Brooks.

“Whenever you get that opportunity, just try your best to take advantage of it.”

Brooks’ final three-pointer started an 11-0 run that gave the Nets their first lead since the second quarter.

Watford, also making his Nets debut, capped it with a corner three-pointer that put the Nets up 89-86.

With Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Smith ruled out ahead of the game with injuries, coach Jacque Vaughn said Watford would get a chance to play point guard behind Simmons. Watford did just that and finished with 11 points, four assists and four rebounds.

It was needed after the Nets trailed by 16 in the first quarter and 15 in the third quarter.

“I told them at halftime, whenever we get back out there, we got to do what we did in the first quarter,” Watford said.

“We ended up cutting the lead and getting some momentum. So I just told them at halftime, just come out and be ready.”

Despite four players out — as Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton missed their third consecutive game, the Nets withstood one more rally by the Heat (1-4) for their second consecutive win.

Mikal Bridges snatched an offensive rebound with one hand then put up a quick layup while being fouled. The three-point play made it 101-97.

Bridges later found Dorian Finney-Smith for a tough lefthanded layup with 59 seconds left that made it 103-99.

Bridges, who finished with 21 points, put the game away with a layup with 32.8 seconds left and four more free throws down the stretch.

The rally also seemed unlikely with the Nets’ sloppy play in the first half, best summed up by a second quarter sequence where Walker had a steal that led to a 4-on-1 fast break.

Instead of an easy layup, Cam Thomas missed a corner three-pointer. Walker secured the offensive rebound but the play stood out among the lowlights of a quarter where the Nets scored just 17 points and shot just 26.1% from the field

Thomas shot just 1-for-11 in the first half. He finished with 13 points on 4-for-19 shooting, ending his season-opening streak of three games with at least 30 points.

Simmons struggled in the first half because of three first-quarter fouls. Yet he had only one foul the rest of the game as his fourth-quarter play elevated a lineup that had never played much before Wednesday. He finished with 11 rebounds and five assists to go with four points.

Dorian Finney-Smith had 15 points for the Nets and Walker added 17 points off the bench. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 30 points.