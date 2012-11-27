HBO '24/7' Episode 2 recap: Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez 4

It's hard not to notice the fortunes that both Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez have amassed as fighters. And, as they should, they are lavishing it on their children. It almost certainly guarantees that their sons will not be fighters. Or, at least, not great fighters.

What makes Pac Man and Marquez so good is the grinding poverty from which they emerged as children. To be a great fighter, one has to be equipped with almost a desperation to succeed. A survival of the fittest mentality that drives them further than the next guy.

The tour of the new Marquez home in episode 2 of HBO's "24/7," the documentary series leading up to Pacquaio-Marquez 4 on Dec. 8, illustrates the dangers of life in Mexico. His previous home had been burglarized. That's like Derek Jeter's home gettting robbed. It just doesn't happen here. One thing Marquez repeated frequently in describing his new home was the improved "security."

More thoughts on Episode 2

Great opening sequence. Loved the shots of the donut maker in General Santos City and the subsequent shots of the kid selling them on the street. It's amazing how far Manny Pacquiao has come.

Best spoken line, Manny Pacquiao: "I know the feelings of being poor, of being nothing, being like them before. But now I am helping them.

Best spoken line, Juan Manuel Marquez: "I don't feel like I'm 39, I feel like I'm 25."

Scenic view: The market shots of both General Santos City and Mexico City.

Training days: The 4:30 a.m. workout at the training headquarters of the Mexican Olympic team. A fantastic non-boxing workout for Marquez. It looked like at least 275 pounds that JMM was squatting. Impressive.

Best written line: "Every life story is composed of any number of essential ingredients. Who you become is intrinsically tied to what you are made of. Even if the elemental pieces don't always resemble the final product that emerges." What made this sequence even better was the footage of the donut maker covering it. Well played, Mr. Aaron Cohen.

Best supporting cast: Dionisia Pacquiao, Manny's mother. Her rant after the Tim Bradley loss was intense.

-- Quite possibly the best thing this corner has ever seen on "24/7" is Pacquiao driving the lane, firing the ball off the backboard and then putting in the follow up.

-- Really nice montage of shots to close the show.

-- Pacquiao running for Congress unopposed makes sense. Who is going to beat him?