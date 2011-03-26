St. Anthony's McLees excited to join Army

Tyler McLees went through a yearlong process including physical tests, a medical exam and meeting with Congressman Peter King's nomination committee in order to apply to West Point.

McLees, a first team All-Long Island and All-State linebacker for St. Anthony's, formally met Rep. King (R-Seaford) who presented him with a Congressional Certificate of Recognition on Monday afternoon at King's Massapequa Park office.

"I was really impressed," McLees said of his visit with King. "He was a very respectful man and he cares a lot about his country."

The two-year starter and captain for the Friars was recruited to play football at Army and signed in February. He called Monday's half-hour meeting with King "a relief" after the extensive application and recruiting process.

"We ranged from talking about why I liked the United States Military Academy to talking about the Mets and current events," said McLees, who plans to be an Army Ranger.

After winning two CHSFL AAA titles and posting a 21-1 record while at St. Anthony's, McLees is looking forward to suiting up for the Black Knights.

"When you're playing football for West Point you're representing anyone who has ever worn an army uniform," he said. "I like having that responsibility."