St. John's RJ Luis Jr. and Zuby Ejiofor named to Big East first team

St. John’s dominant run to the Big East regular-season championship and No. 6 national ranking brought rewards on Sunday with RJ Luis Jr. and Zuby Ejiofor earning first-team all-conference selections and Kadary Richmond taking a spot on the second team.

Luis was one of four unanimous selections to the Big East's first team, along with Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner, Marquette’s Kam Jones and Villanova’s Eric Dixon. Ejiofor and Georgetown’s Micah Peavy were also named to the first team.

Richmond’s placement on the second team behind Peavy is likely to be met with skepticism. He was named to the first team last season when he played at Seton Hall. In 20 conference games this season, he has averaged 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.6 steals as the Red Storm went 18-2. In Saturday’s 86-84 overtime win at Marquette, he had 10 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for St. John’s first triple-double since Ron Artest posted one against Seton Hall on Jan. 9, 1999.

The last time St. John’s had two players on the first team was 1986 when Walter Berry and Mark Jackson were chosen.

Luis is perhaps the favorite to be named the Big East Player of the Year when it is announced on Wednesday. Ejiofor is the favorite to be named the conference’s Most Improved Player on Monday.

St. John’s (27-4) is the top seed for the upcoming Big East Tournament at the Garden and will play a quarterfinal at noon on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. game between No. 9 Butler and eighth-seeded Providence.