WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark made the scene at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday to support Butler against St. John’s in what became a 70-62 Big East win for the Red Storm.

In truth, Clark was there to support Butler assistant coach Connor McCaffery, her boyfriend since 2023, when both were basketball stars for the University of Iowa. Clark, the No. 1 pick of the Indiana Fever after breaking all Division I scoring records for the Hawkeyes, was seated in the first row behind the Bulldogs' bench.

The two-time college Player of the Year helped the Fever reach the playoffs this season and was named an All-Star and All-WNBA first-teamer.

"It'll be fun to go to those games," Clark told the Indianapolis Star in September after McCaffery, the son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, was hired. "I love college basketball, and obviously he's been around it his whole life and invested a lot into it. It'll be fun, it'll give me something to do all throughout the offseason as well, give me someone to root for, but it's definitely still 'Go Hawks.' "

Clark conversed with the members of the Butler staff outside the locker room after the game.