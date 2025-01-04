Kadary Richmond may have finally arrived as a difference-maker for St. John’s on Saturday.

Richmond transferred from Seton Hall after a first-team all-Big East season and was potentially viewed as the star of the 2024-25 Red Storm. That vision was barely glimpsed until the late going against Butler when he carried St. John’s to a 70-62 Big East win before a sellout crowd of 5,602 on ‘Lou Carnesecca Day’ at Carnesecca Arena.

Carnesecca, who died on the last day of November, would have turned 100 this weekend and this game had been designated as the one where he’d be celebrated for hitting the century mark.

St. John’s (12-3, 3-1) was having another typically poor shooting day yet found itself tied at 55 with Butler and five minutes to play. That’s where Richmond shined brightest. He found RJ Luis Jr. for a dunk and a two-point lead, made a steal on one end and took it all the way for a layup and a four-point lead. And after Butler (7-8, 0-4) got the margin to 59-58, he drove for a layup to restore the margin to three.

The Red Storm would not trail after that, prevailing in a game where they went 1-for-21 on three-point attempts and shot 37% overall.

“He took over the game at that time,” Storm coach Rick Pitino said. “But I think he needs to do that from the opening tip to the end of the game. That’s the way he needs to play, OK? And he did take over. He was responsible for this win tonight. But he needs to do that the whole game.”

Richmond finished with 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. “He’s a big time player,” Deivon Smith said. “He’s just trying to get it all together. He’s showing spurts over each and every game. He knows he’s capable of better and playing harder. He’s a great, great player. I think he’s still trying to find himself, find his game.”

Luis had 20 points and 11 rebounds and four teals, Zuby Ejiofor scored 14 points and had eight rebounds and Smith had 13 points for St. John’s.

Pitino said Friday he was looking for a faster pace and it did finally show up in the second half. There was more full-court press and better results: 12 Bulldogs turnovers for 17 points in the final 20 minutes.

St. John’s held Butler to 1-for-16 shooting but it produced only an 11-4 lead because it was beginning a stretch of 9:07 where it missed 18 of 19 shots. Butler found the range from three, got a lead and held a 29-25 halftime advantage. The Storm found a higher gear at the start of the second half and went on a 16-3 lead with 10 points from Ejiofor for a 45-38 lead with 13:30 to play.

Richmond entered the game averaging 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 steals. Pitino has been asked often about him underperforming and has mentioned fitness, adjusting from Seton Hall’s deliberate style to St. John’s uptempo one and, on Friday, that he might be a little slow because he is above his playing weight.

“I took three or four games of Seton Hall and looked at [film],” Pitino said after the win. “He’s doing the same exact things he did at Seton Hall, except the ball is not in his hands as much. At Seton Hall, the ball was in his hands all the time. So, he may not look as good right now, because the ball is not in his hands as much, but everything else, defensively, passing, he’s exactly the same player,”

Once again St. John’s managed to win despite many of its flaws being exposed and it St. John’s goes into Tuesday’s contest at Xavier with a chance for its biggest win to-date. “We didn’t have it tonight,” Pitino said. “We just gutted it out with our never-quit attitude. So I’m really pleased with the win . . . When you go 1-for-21 and you win the game, and you’re not doing very many things right, that speaks volumes of what you’re all about.”

Notes & quotes: WNBA star Caitlyn Clark attended the game and sat behind the Butler bench. See is dating Butler assistant Connor McCaffrey, who was also a college star at Iowa . . . Jaiden Glover has an injury to the thumb-wrist area that limits his shooting, but is not expected to miss Tuesday’s game at Xavier. He played one minute when St. John’s was stretched by foul trouble . . . A moment of silence was observed before the national anthem for those killed or harmed on New Year’s Day in New Orleans, Las Vegas and Jamaica, Queens. . . . Former St. John’s player Kolby King was in Butler’s starting lineup for the first time this season and had four points, five assists and three steals for the Bulldogs. He spent the previous season at Tulane.