Coaching St. John's is a 'special moment' for Rick Pitino

Rick Pitino returned to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, this time as the new head coach of St. John's.

Pitino, who coached the Knicks in the late 1980s before leaving to turn around Kentucky's men's basketball program, was introduced as the leader of the Red Storm's program.

"Today, for me, this is one of the most special moments of my life," Pitino said. "I've been to the Garden as the Knicks coach, I've been to the Garden as the Providence coach, and now I get to represent something really, really special.

"It's not about when or if — it's going to happen for St. John's. It's going to happen in a big way."

Pitino left Iona, where he coached for three seasons and reached the NCAA Tournament twice, for a six-year deal at St. John's. Pitino has earned a reputation as a master rebuilder of great programs that have fallen from the national spotlight after restoring Kentucky and Louisville to prominence and winning national championship games with both.

"This is one of the most special moments of my life. It's going to happen for St. John's, and it's going to happen in a big way."



Rick Pitino on how he plans to build a culture at St. John's: pic.twitter.com/YTM3Db8DMW — SNY (@SNYtv) March 21, 2023

"The first thing you have to do is you have to build a culture," Pitino said. "Not only a culture of great basketball, exciting basketball, but it's a culture of academic excellence, a culture of a treating everybody with great respect, a work ethic second to none, giving every ounce of perspiration in you for the name on the front — St. John's."

Part of building that culture will include some roster turnover. Pitino expects to bring in six-to-eight new players for the 2023-24 campaign.

"A lot of players probably won't be back on this team because they're probably not a good fit for me," Pitino said. "It takes a certain type of player to play for me, it takes a total, over-the-top-in-love with the game of basketball. And if you're not, it's just not a good fit, it just doesn't work."

"A lot of these players probably won't be back on this team because they're probably not a good fit for me"



Rick Pitino on the future of St. John's: pic.twitter.com/GeNt0W5ADl — SNY (@SNYtv) March 21, 2023

"It's a great day for all of us," said St. John's director of athletics Mike Cragg. "Today is about elevating all of St. John's through our basketball program.

“This is a marriage between winning and doing things the right way and we’re going to elevate all of New York City together.”