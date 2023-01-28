Gross: Lambert doesn't deserve blame, but maybe he should show some fire

Lane Lambert deserves not one iota of blame for the construction of the Islanders’ roster. President/general manager Lou Lamoriello rightfully took that responsibility when he gave his first-year coach a vote of confidence this week.

But every coach is judged on wins and losses, often regardless of the rosters they are handed. It’s not always fair. But it is the job.

Having said that, let’s say this: Lambert has the makings of a good NHL head coach. The team’s 1-7-3 skid that preceded Friday night’s 2-0 win over the Red Wings and the ongoing power-play struggles are certainly problematic. But Lambert communicates well with his players and knows his Xs and Os. He has been trying hard to figure out how to put some square pegs into round holes.

Yet even as Lamoriello said his coaching staff was doing everything possible to reverse the Islanders’ swoon, Lambert’s long-term future behind the team’s bench can’t be guaranteed. Especially if Lamoriello, believed to be in the last season of his contract, does not return, either by his choice or ownership’s. Any new GM not named Chris Lamoriello would almost certainly want to install his own hire.

Lambert does not have to impress anybody other than ownership and management with his coaching skills.

But it might help if the fanbase actually got to know Lambert, who served as associate coach to the avuncular Barry Trotz for four seasons before being promoted as a result of last season’s playoff miss.

We are told about how personable Lambert is with his Islanders’ players. We are told how his energy and emotion are contagious. We are told how well he motivates. We are told how he has a great presence and how detailed he is. We are told how he seems to know the right things to say when things are going wrong.

The Islanders’ players began vouching for Lambert before the season started and they’ve steadfastly vouched for him through a hellish January.

But Lambert keeps any fire or personality he does show behind closed doors.

Lambert’s public persona is decidedly — and almost certainly purposefully — vanilla.

Part of that is simply who Lambert is. He was like that as a player in the mid-1980s. But Lambert’s aversion to releasing any pertinent information or providing exciting sound bytes is right out of Lamoriello’s guidebook. Trotz’s talkative ways — he often wouldn’t provide lineup or injury information either but he was always engaging was an anathema to Lamoriello.

Lambert waited a long time for his first chance to coach an NHL team. He served as Trotz’s assistant with the Predators from 2011-14 and with the Capitals from 2014-18 — winning a Stanley Cup in their final season in Washington — before following his boss to the Islanders. Other teams have expressed interest in him and there was a real chance the Islanders would have lost Lambert to another franchise after last season had they not promoted him.

Yet with a roster former NHL defenseman and current ESPN analyst P.K. Subban called “too slow” and not young enough, it is extremely tough to adequately gauge what kind of job Lambert is truly doing. The offense — Lambert’s focus for improvement — has not been dangerous. The defense has been too leaky at times. Injuries have played a part.

But not much worked in January and sometimes, given the way Lambert presents himself, it seemed like he was at a loss for answers.

That’s not necessarily a fair assessment. But judging coaches rarely is fair.

Bolduc an All-Star

As the Islanders head into their eight-day All-Star break/bye week, rookie defenseman Samuel Bolduc may or may not get a chance to participate in an all-star game. He was selected to the Atlantic Division squad for the AHL All-Star Classic, Feb. 5-6 in his hometown of Laval, Quebec and would need to be re-assigned to Bridgeport to participate.

Of course, the Islanders will be reporting back on Feb. 5 and resume their season in Philadelphia on Feb. 6.

“We haven’t talked about it so I don’t know,” Bolduc said. “Especially it’s in my hometown, I think it’s going to be really fun with all of my friends. But if I stay here, I won’t complain at all, either.”

Don’t go changing

President/general manager Lou Lamoriello has run an NHL franchise every season since 1987, when he took over the Devils. He made nine in-season coaching changes while running that franchise, but none since in tenures with the Maple Leafs and now with the Islanders. He was asked, after giving Lane Lambert a vote of confidence this week, whether he believes he’s become more patient.

“I couldn’t say that,” Lamoriello said. “I look in the mirror every day and see less hair. I think I’m an impatient patient person, if that’s the way to describe it. But I don’t like to think I’ve changed.”

Fitting night for Lee

Captain Anders Lee notched his 400th career point with a goal in Friday night’s 2-0 win over the Red Wings. Fittingly, it came on John Tonelli night as Lee wears the same No. 27 that was retired for the four-time Stanley Cup champion.

“We’ve shared a nice little friendship since being introduced,” Lee said. “Just really a class act.

“He’s the real No. 27.”

As for notching his 400th point in his 647th NHL game, Lee said, “I guess it’s pretty cool. Probably not the fastest.”