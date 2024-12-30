TORONTO – Whether the Islanders close out 2024 with a victory against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday afternoon is almost immaterial at this point since they struggle mightily to replicate solid outings. They are good enough to win some games. They are inconsistent enough to lose more.

Three games shy of this season’s midpoint, this is no longer a trend. It’s the Islanders’ reality.

And if 2024, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, should show anything to Islanders ownership or management – because, clearly, the signs were seemingly overlooked in 2022 and 2023 – it’s that the Islanders are not who they think they are. Unless or until they can prove otherwise, they are not a serious Stanley Cup contender.

If the Eastern Conference was stronger, they wouldn’t even be a fringe playoff contender.

“No, I wish I could,” Bo Horvat said after Sunday night’s 3-2 loss in Pittsburgh when asked if he could explain the Islanders’ inconsistency as they again failed to win consecutive games, something they’ve done just twice this season.

Coach Patrick Roy criticized his team’s compete level after the loss in comparison to Saturday’s impressive 6-3 win over the Penguins at UBS Arena. Roy questioned whether his team was mentally strong enough after falling behind 2-0 on Sunday.

“When they scored that goal, I thought that we were affected by it,” Roy said. “All we had to do was focus on scoring the next one.”

So far, Roy has proven to be no more the answer than predecessor Lane Lambert and that’s not a knock on either coach. The Islanders are not inconsistent because of schemes. They’re not the worst in the NHL on both the power play and penalty kill because of Xs and Os.

The constant has been the roster. At this group’s height, in 2020 and 2021 when they went to the NHL semifinals, the Islanders were an incredibly resilient squad that gave opponents physical fits in the biggest moments. The defense was a strength. Fast forward to 2025 and none of that remains true all the time.

The defense has been leaky in protecting the net. The Islanders don’t wear down opponents on a consistent basis. Though they haven’t blown a third-period lead in December, the season’s first two months left the Islanders with a reputation for doing so. Never the fastest team – and speed is a necessity in the NHL – the Islanders look too slow too often.

The time must be now for decision-making owner Scott Malkin to demand more. More answers from president/general manager Lou Lamoriello, who must weigh when to trade pending unrestricted free agents Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri.

The Islanders are 14-16-7 and only the dysfunctional, nose-diving Rangers are keeping them out of last place in the Metropolitan Division. They enter the final match of this calendar year 37-33-14 in 2024, which would be a non-playoff worthy 88 points in an 84-game season (coming, soon, to the NHL).

Only a 10-2-3 run to end last season earned them a playoff berth and subsequent five-game, first-round elimination. Take those 15 games away and the Islanders are a very meh 27-31-11 in 2024.

This is the Islanders’ reality.

Happy New Year.