Donovan Mitchell in right state of mind playing against Knicks

The last time we saw Donovan Mitchell at Madison Square Garden, he looked lost and his team was on the verge of elimination.

In Game 4 of the Knicks-Cavaliers first-round playoff series, Mitchell gave a nightmare performance against the team he dreamed of playing for when he was growing up in Elmsford less than 10 miles from the Knicks practice facility.

“I played like [expletive],” Mitchell repeatedly said after scoring just 11 points and turning the ball over six times as his team fell into a 3-1 hole in a series Cleveland ended up losing, 4-1.

Mitchell was clearly pumped up to put that ugliness behind him Wednesday night in what was his first game at Madison Square Garden since the playoffs. The Cleveland guard scored the Cavaliers' first 13 points, knocking down all three of this three-point attempts and shooting 5-for-7 overall.

Mitchell had a heavy load to carry, considering that Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland were both out with hamstring injuries. The game was the second of a back-to-back, and the Knicks had blown out the Cavaliers in Cleveland, 109-91, Tuesday night.

The Knicks were missing RJ Barrett on Wednesday, so the contest was not a fair measure of either team. Yet, that didn’t matter to Mitchell. He was clearly ready to exorcise the Garden’s playoff ghosts and return to the player who had averaged 24.7 points at the Garden before last year’s playoffs.

“You always have that game circled,” Mitchell said before Wednesday’s game. “….. As much as we continue to harp on what happened last season. But neither of us won the championship so we have to continue to find a way to win enough games to get to the playoffs, win in the playoffs and get to a championship. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Mitchell’s ultimate goal once was to play for the Knicks. It looked like that might happen as he was nearly traded from Utah to the Knicks a year ago. Watching him knock down three after three early in Wednesday's game, Knicks fans might have been wondering just how far their team could go with Mitchell and Jalen Brunson in the same backcourt.

Mitchell scored 23 of his team’s first-half points, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and 7-for-12 overall. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game that his team had to try to make Mtichell work to get a good shot.

“I think that’s the challenge when you play a player like that, but they’re a lot more than just him, so because of who he is, you have to focus a lot of attention but you also have to get back to the other guys to make sure that you’re not giving easy scoring opportunities up,” Thibodeau said. “So it requires multiple efforts, guys being tied together and then having the abilities to finish with defense.

“But we know it doesn’t take him much to get going and if he gets some easy looks, you’re playing with fire. So you’ve gotta try to make him work as much as you can, and he has the ability to make a tough shot so you need everyone on him.”

What seemed to get Mitchell going Wednesday was the knowledge that his team just needed to get a win, no matter who they were playing. Because of injuries, Cleveland (1-3) has gotten off to a rough start entering Wednesday night.

Said Mitchell: You always look forward to playing at home. We started the year in Brooklyn. Tomorrow’s going no different. But at the end of the day we’re 1-3. We need a win. That’s the mindset.”