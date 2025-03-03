Knicks' comeback wins are nerve-wracking character builders

MIAMI — How many times must Knicks fans sit through this?

How many close, come-from-behind wins can they endure before wearing out the edge of the seat of their favorite Barcalounger? Aren’t the Knicks faithful due a 30-point win, the kind in which the team leads wire-to-wire and they don’t have to feel guilty about missing a few minutes in the third quarter to walk the dog or do the dishes?

The Knicks’ 116-112 overtime win over the Heat here on Sunday marked the 10th time this season that the team has trailed by 10 points or more and come back to beat an opponent, according to Elias Sports Bureau. In the Eastern Conference, only Milwaukee has done it more with 11 come-from-behind wins. Four other teams — Orlando, Atlanta, Chicago and Cleveland— have also done it 10 times.

“It’s good to have those games,” said Josh Hart, who recovered from a nasty fall to collect a big bucket and steal in the fourth quarter. “It’s even better to win them. Step in the right direction.”

Of course, it wasn’t stressful enough to just come from behind. Sunday’s win was doubly stressful because it went to overtime.

It marked the fifth time this season and the third time in less than three weeks that the Knicks have won in overtime, where the Knicks are 5-0. Three of the Knicks' last five wins have come in overtime as they also scored extra-period wins over Atlanta on Feb. 12 and Chicago on Feb. 20.

The good news here is that the Knicks believe having to pull out a game in crunch time will give them experience and confidence that will pay off in the playoffs. The Knicks began the year with two new starters — Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns — and are just now adding Mitchell Robinson, who has been out all season after undergoing ankle surgery, to the mix.

No one embraces pulling out a big win in crunch time more than Jalen Brunson. Two days after willing the Knicks to a big road win over Memphis, Brunson scored 16 of his team-high 31 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Brunson believes that winning games the way they did in Miami — with multiple players making key plays — “says a lot” about the character of the team.

“It’s something we have to continue to build on,” Brunson said. “We just have to find a way to keep chipping away. And got within striking distance and kept our composure and found a way to win. It’s very important. We have to be able to win tough games like this. It helps the chemistry and the character and shows we have the ability to fight back.”

Among the most composed down the stretch was OG Anunoby, who has come up with huge plays in the Knicks' last two wins. Anunoby, whose numbers have steadily improved since he missed six games with a sprained foot, hit the game-winning three-pointer against Memphis and then followed it up with what may have been his best all-around game of the season.

Anunoby got it done on both ends of the floor against the Heat, recording 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks. In the second half, as the Knicks mounted their comeback, he both attacked closeouts on the perimeter and guarded Bam Adebayo in the post.

“It’s just how resilient and tough we are,” Anunoby said when asked what the comeback win says about the team’s chemistry. “Even when we are down, we can always come back. It’s just staying with it, never getting too down or too high or whatever. Just playing until the game is over.”

"We can always come back." That, in essence, is the key phrase for Knicks fans. The one that keeps them glued to the television, the one that keeps them from walking the dog in the third quarter. The Knicks have dragged themselves back in game after game this season.

Stressful, yes. But also entertaining.