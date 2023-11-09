Bright lights of MSG only the beginning for Victor Wembanyama

Playing your first game at Madison Square Garden is a time-honored rite of passage for any young player eyeing greatness.

No one knows that more than Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who saw David Robinson and Tim Duncan score 27 and 25 points, respectively, in their first game on the Knicks’ home court.

Both players were named Rookie of the Year and went on to win MVPs and NBA championships.

So, when San Antonio super rookie Victor Wembanyama walked into the arena for the first time Wednesday morning, Popovich wanted to make sure that he and everyone on the Spurs team understood how special playing a game here is.

“You guys are in the best arena to play basketball that you will ever be in,” Popovich said he told his players at the team’s shootaround. “It’s a special place.”

A special place that has brought out the best in some special players, which is why more than 30 reporters showed up to watch Wembanyama at the shootaround.

This is a league that is still searching for a young heir apparent to LeBron James as his career begins to wind down.

Ja Morant was once thought to be the most equipped to lead the new generation of players as they gradually take over for Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and James, but his two suspensions for brandishing a firearm have pretty much taken him out of contention.

Zion Williamson was also seen as a contender, but he has suffered so many injuries that this now seems improbable.

Enter 19-year-old rookie Wembanyama, who leads all rookies with averages of 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots over his first seven games. That includes going 38-and-10 in a win over Durant and the Suns.

“He’s really lived up to the billing,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game. “There was a lot of hype, a lot of expectations and the way he’s handled himself, the way he’s performed, credit him. He’s been very, very impressive.”

The 7-4 player from France didn’t have to hear Popovich’s speech to realize what a big deal it was to play his first game at the Garden. Still he admitted there were some surprises when he first walked into the building.

“It’s not as big as I expected but still the vibe is here,” Wembanyama said Wednesday morning.

Wembanyama also seems to like the vibe of New York City. The night before his MSG debut, he went to dinner with retired football GOAT Tom Brady. And it sounds like he was looking for some life tips for later in his career.

“It feels really good to see successful but happy people,” Wembanyama said. “He looks like he is happy with the life he’s got, and he makes other people around him happy.”

One great player, of course, does not a team make. And San Antonio has a ways to go — especially on defense — before they can fully take advantage of Wembanyama’s talents.

“At this stage of his career, he’s learning a lot,” Popovich said.

“To put the whole program around him is a bit premature, even though he is a talented individual. He has a lot of things on his mind as far as how this game works and how we play. The NBA, he’s never played against these people before. So, he’s got a lot to work on. Eventually, I would think he would be a rather large part of the program.”

Popovich, however, believes that Wembanyama has the type of personality that can handle the pressure that comes with being tabbed as a possible future face of the league.

Said Popovich: “He’s been lauded for quite a while. He’s kind of used to that. It doesn’t affect him in any way. He pretty much ignores it. His parents did an unbelievable job with him. He’s so levelheaded and mature for a 19-year-old and all the attention he gets.

“He’s able to prioritize and focus on becoming a better player. He enjoys the game and his teammates. He’s blended in that sense culturally very well. That’s just a tribute to his character.”