Aaron Judge is back and Yankees can flex their muscles again

The Yankees’ blueprint, for the past three decades or so, has followed a roster-building mantra that GM Brian Cashman borrowed from a chief front-office mentor, the late Stick Michael.

The playbook involves recruiting “big, hairy monsters” for a lineup that “walks and mashes,” as Cashman has described it to me in past conversations.

There is an Achilles’ heel to that plan, of course. What happens when you run out of monsters, and what’s left is considerably less scary.

The Yankees are getting a glimpse of that this season, and the 10-game snapshot of life without the biggest one -- Aaron Judge -- is a place they’d desperately like to avoid in the future. The reigning MVP returned for Tuesday night’s game against the A’s, and though the IL stay for a minor hip strain was relatively brief, it felt like an eternity for a team trying to get traction in the ultra-competitive AL East.

Everything the Yankees try to do, their formula for success, is embodied by the hulking Judge, whose demolition of the league a year ago included the dethroning of Roger Maris as the AL’s single-season home-run king (many also wanted to anoint him as history’s true “clean” champion over Barry Bonds). And whether or not Judge does the smashing himself at the plate, the intimidation factor of his presence tends to trickle down to the rest of the lineup.

Without Judge, these Yankees have trouble filling out their pinstripes, which is why Monday’s four-homer smackdown of the A’s in a 7-2 victory came off as such an unanticipated bonus. It’s not merely Judge, either. Giancarlo Stanton has been on ice since April 16 with a hamstring strain, and if you want to count Josh Donaldson -- hey, he’s a former MVP that showed some promise this spring -- the Yankees were force to operate on low-power mode for this early part of the season.

That’s not going to work for a franchise accustomed to living on the longball, and the Yankees being two games over .500 (19-17) actually wasn’t terrible, all things considered. Before Monday’s fireworks, the Yankees averaged 1.18 home runs per game, which ranked 11th in the majors, after being No. 1 a year ago at 1.56. Their .684 OPS was 24th overall, just a tick below the A’s (.685). These are not numbers we’re used to seeing associated with the Yankees, along with them being anchored in the basement of the AL East, but there is an obvious cause-and-effect here.

It’s not possible for the Yankees to abruptly change their identity, nor can they survive without Judge, as Hal Steinbrenner recognized in giving him that record $360 million deal. Hal understood that Judge was the Yankees -- bestowing on him the captain’s title as well -- but it’s way more than the marketing aspect. If Judge isn’t smacking balls over the wall on a regular basis, the rest of this pinstriped engine doesn’t function consistently, and manager Aaron Boone isn’t about to pretend otherwise.

“You know me, I always love seeing the ball go out of the ballpark,” Boone said Tuesday afternoon. “Most good offenses hit the ball out of the ballpark -- contrary to some of the stuff that gets pushed out there. The good ones hit it in the seats a lot.”

Boone was referring to criticism that suggests the Yankees tend to be too homer-reliant on occasion, but it’s not like they have much of a choice. The manager went on to explain how they’ve had to find other ways to win lately, especially with Judge and Stanton on the shelf, but the Bronx doesn’t flex all that well without the deep threats.

During Judge’s absence, the Yankees went 4-6 and hit 12 homers, a total that put them in the middle of the MLB pack with the Orioles and Twins over that stretch. They were in the bottom third in runs (35) and OPS (.669) -- the latter just above the sputtering Mets (.660).

Even with Judge back, the Yankees still have work to do. This season, they’re 25th in runs per game (4.08) -- a significant drop from a year ago, when Boone & Co. ranked second (4.89) to the Dodgers (5.17). Judge’s MVP drive fueled that massive production as he led just about every offensive category in 2022. Now he’s got some catching up to do in attempting to put the Yankees back on his shoulders. And they clearly need the lift.

Once Judge starts bashing homers again, a feeling of normalcy should return to the Bronx. What went down Monday night, when even Aaron Hicks launched his first home run of the season, was more like relief. The pinstripes looked more familiar.

“We’re the Bronx Bombers — it’s kind of what we’re known for, to hit home runs and score a lot of runs that way,” Hicks said after Monday’s victory.

It’s well past time for those Yankees to re-introduce themselves. And that starts anew when Judge steps to the plate again Tuesday night.