Sarra: Clippers add another title to Bellport tradition

The path to the Long Island Championships was marked with red paw prints. They appeared on the signs planted along the landscape on Nicolls Road, Route 97, from Sunrise Highway north to Stony Brook's LaValle Stadium.

Although Bellport's nickname is the Clippers, the team has taken on the rough-and-tumble aura of junkyard dogs. The team mascot is Jiggs the Bulldog. Hence, the paw prints.

Two buses carrying the precious cargo that is the Garden City football team traveled the route and couldn't help but notice the signage. It was a simple reminder that the Trojans were traveling into hostile territory. Bellport, which had won five Long Island Class II titles, was seeking a sixth.

"Our community is so supportive," Bellport coach Joe Cipp Jr. said. "The program is all about family and tradition. And our players appreciate the support they get from the program in and out of the school."

Cipp has formed a brotherhood in Bellport, similar to the groups that support the high school teams in other states where football is king. Bellport could be Woodlands, Texas, or Miami, Fla., two areas that live and breathe high school football.

"I wouldn't be who and where I am today without Bellport football," said wide receiver/linebacker Mike Burton, who sealed yesterday's 26-21 win with an interception at the Bellport 36 with 30 seconds remaining.

Said Burton, "I moved here from Georgia . . . and got into quite a bit of trouble. Coach Cipp took me aside and helped me straighten things out. He's a father figure to so many guys."

Burton, who also caught a 28-yard touchdown pass, is doing well academically and considering multiple scholarship offers to play college football. His relationship with Cipp exemplifies the extended Bellport family.

"Football in Georgia is about star players, sometimes one guy," Burton said. "In Bellport, it's family-oriented. Everything we do is about respect for yourself, your school, your opponent and your family."

Senior co-captain Kevin Schwicke was a water boy as a seventh-grader. He never missed a game and watched firsthand as his brother Stephen, an All-Long Island linebacker, helped Bellport win the Long Island Class II title in 2005.

"I wanted to follow in my brother's footsteps and make him proud," Schwicke said. "I saw how dedicated he was to Bellport football and coach Cipp. I wanted to know that feeling and play in that title- game atmosphere. It's an honor to play for this man and be a part of something special."

Stephen Schwicke, wearing his championship jacket, roamed the sideline Saturday rooting for the Clippers. "I can't tell you how proud I am of my brothers," said Schwicke, a standout linebacker at Stony Brook who watched twins Robert and Kevin raise the trophy. "It's so emotional to see them achieve something so great."

Since Cipp started the program in 1976, he has galvanized a community, instilling the kind of pride only football can produce. His son Joe Cipp III, who has coached by his side the last seven years, said he's seen his father persevere through difficult times in the community and bring it together. "I grew up in this program," Joe III said. "He's taken kids off the streets and showed them the right way. He's believed in his principles and never swayed under pressure, always believing in his ideals."

Cipp eclipsed the Suffolk career victory record last week. When he earned number 211 yesterday, it was a record-tying sixth L.I. title for the Clippers - or the Cippers, if you will.

"Turning kids around and setting them on the right path is what I've always tried to do," said Cipp, 62, who also serves as the district's superintendent. "The alumni continue to come back and support the program. The community is involved and we've built a strong tradition."

Hulking offensive lineman Ryan Sloan wrote an essay for college and had this to say about Cipp and Bellport football:

"I am very fortunate to play for coach Cipp and learn life lessons in his program," Sloan said. "He has taught me to never give up and have hope when things don't go my way. I admire him and he's had a major influence in my life. I don't get to tell him how thankful I am for everything he has ever done for me."

No one was more celebratory than Sloan after the big win. He held the championship plaque above his head and screamed for the world to hear. He bear-hugged Cipp and told him how much he loved him.

Early Saturday morning, a huge banner hung on an overpass leading to Stony Brook University that read, "Go Bellport, Suffolk Champions."

Last night, the outbound overpass had a different message: "Congratulations Bellport, Long Island Champions." Beware of the dogs.