If Mets are serious about winning in 2024, they can't have Justin Verlander on the block

The rumors gained traction just about as soon as Billy Eppler declared open season on his roster by trading David Robertson on Thursday night: Justin Verlander, who’s made all of 15 starts as a New York Met, could be switching cities just a few months after the ink on his $86.6 million contract dried.

The Astros wouldn’t mind having him back, MLB.com reported, and the Texas Rangers have the interest, the motivation and the farm system to make a go at it.

In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a contending club that couldn’t benefit from slotting Verlander into the rotation.

He’s the prettiest girl at prom, and if he’s available, everyone would like a dance.

Turn on the lights. Cut the music. Because there’s no way Steve Cohen should let that happen.

Whether they’ll admit it or not, everyone knows that trading Robertson to the Marlins for two rookie-ball prospects was a transactional surrender on the season. But trading Verlander, who has another year on his contract and a full no-trade clause, would send another message entirely.

Sure, he’d attract a heftier return than Robertson did, but getting rid of a three-time Cy Young Award winner as he’s reclaiming vintage form doesn’t signal “lost season,” it signals “rebuild” — particularly as the Mets have yet to ink Pete Alonso to a long-term deal.

It’ll also be a transaction of Eppler’s making and, though he has proved adept at scouting emerging talent, he’s also ultimately responsible for building what so many have called the worst team money can buy.

That’s not an absolute judgment on the job he’s done, simply the reality of what it means to be a general manager. He hasn’t had enough success yet to earn the trust of a fan base that’s been badly burned by a team that’s out of the playoff race before Aug. 1 despite its record-breaking payroll.

While we’re at it, add this very important wrinkle: Cohen has made no secret that he intends to hire a president of baseball operations this offseason, meaning that Eppler likely won’t be the head decision- maker for that much longer. (It’s unclear how Eppler will factor in after the hire, given that incoming presidents usually like to bring in their own people, but the Mets’ presumed target, former Brewers POB David Stearns, reportedly likes Eppler’s work.)

Trading Verlander, meanwhile, could significantly shift the picture on this coming offseason, something that potentially complicates the baseball ops search and certainly complicates the organization’s short-term goals.

It gets even hairier when you consider that Max Scherzer could opt out of his contract, that Jose Quintana’s name has surfaced in trade rumors and that the only member of the rotation we’re reasonably certain will be on the team next year is Kodai Senga.

Look, it’s not easy. Cohen repeatedly has said he wants to win now but also build a sustainable model on the back of a robust farm system. But there’s a hitch in this plan, something Eppler inadvertently spoke to.

“We’re trying to balance the best interests of the team but also balance the best interests of the organization,” he told reporters in the early hours of Friday morning. “And sometimes those are more perpendicular than they are parallel. It’s tough.”

Some of us are better at geometry than others, so let’s de-math that statement: Sometimes the needs of the team are at odds with the needs of the organization.

Eventually, though, the organization is nothing without the team. No one is crowing about a Triple-A World Series. A first-ranked farm system means a whole lot of nothing in September, and trading Verlander for a slew of players who may or may not turn into anything is too much of a high-risk gambit.

“It’s more just looking at it on a case-by-case basis, hearing who clubs covet and hearing their price point on the players,” Eppler said about his trade deadline strategy. “We’re just listening and we can gauge signals from other clubs, and if the signals are strong enough, we have to look for opportunities.”

Sure, fine.

But that should be kept to Mark Canha or Tommy Pham, or potentially even Scherzer if he declines to exercise his no-trade clause and looks primed to opt out.

For what it’s worth, Verlander said after his Subway Series start that the front office hadn’t approached him about waiving his no-trade clause. Another reporter and I approached him again Friday to ask him if that still was the case. When he realized we wanted to talk trade deadline, he laughed loudly and walked away.

It’s a fair reaction, and one Eppler should borrow: When other GMs call and ask about Verlander, just laugh and walk away.