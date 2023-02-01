LeBron James = The Greatest? Why not?

LeBron James was 19 years old when he first played a professional game at Madison Square Garden. It was late February 2004, and the rookie already had a four-story billboard on 34th Street; even just 52 games into his professional career, his No. 23 Cavaliers jersey was the best selling in the NBA.

We look at James now – the 38-year-old superstar who will soon break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record – and it can be tempting to take his greatness for granted. Of course, his talent and brilliance would lead him to these heights. Of course, MSG would be buzzing on Tuesday night, his first game back here to play the Knicks since 2020. He came into the day still 117 points from passing Abdul-Jabbar, but that didn’t stop celebrities from packing out the front rows, and it certainly didn’t dampen anyone’s mood. Nearly 20 years later, LeBron doesn’t just star in the show, he is the show.

We shouldn’t lose sight of how special that really is.

As James climbs toward Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 career points, there’s going to be a lot of discourse about his ultimate place in NBA history. Does surpassing that mark really count the same way, considering the advent of the three-point shot in 1979, Abdul-Jabbar’s 11th season? And then there’s the oldie: In a world where Michael Jordan was Michael Jordan, can James really be considered the greatest of all time? How much do championships factor? Does James get extra points for the fact that he’ll probably be in the top five in all-time assists by the end of this week, too?

These are all valid questions, but there’s a sort of bloodlessness to them that turns the magnificent into the mundane, especially during this march toward history. James was little more than a child when he was saddled with the type of pressure that few grown men ever experience, and he not only survived, but helped redefine a billion-dollar league on the force of his star power alone.

James was asked about that pressure all those years ago, when he was just a few months removed from his senior prom. "If I didn't create it, I wouldn't be able to handle it," he said then, according to Newsday’s Barbara Barker. "I created it because of my ability on and off the court. If I averaged four points for my high school team, this wouldn't be happening."

It’s kind of a stunning thought – the idea that James controlled this machine years before he could legally buy a drink or rent his own car. Back then, you’d probably think it was the arrogance of youth, but it didn’t end up being that at all.

Tom Thibodeau recalled talking to James in 2010, during “The Decision” – the much-discussed free agency that led to James choosing to sign with the Heat. At that point, all the talk about James being “over-hyped” in high school had died a righteous death.

“It’s interesting because I was involved in 2010 free agency when I was in Chicago,” Thibodeau said before Tuesday night's game. “He’s a very organized, methodical planner. Almost everything he had talked about, he’s done. Everyone didn’t think he’d leave Cleveland, and because he wanted to win a championship, he goes to Miami, and everyone didn’t think he would leave Miami, he goes back to Cleveland and wins a championship in Cleveland. And then he goes and makes another to go to LA, and he does it there.”

It's the type of savvy and control that has allowed him to adapt, even as the league became less focused on power, and more on dexterity and shooting (it helps that James was never really lacking in any of those categories). But it’s also the same savvy that has led to his longevity: James remains a force, is routinely double- and triple-teamed at nearly 40 years old, and hopes to play with his son, Bronny, who is 18. He’s taken care of his body and mind in a game that routinely erodes both.

And because of that, he’s looking at a record no one thought would ever be broken. His coach on the Lakers, Darvin Ham, who grew up watching Abdul-Jabbar and played in the same league as Jordan, never thought it would happen.

“I think that’s probably – in all of major sports, there are some big-time records, but that one? I never thought anybody would walk down Kareem, personally,” Ham said. “I think it puts him right at the top of the list – just his durability, his longevity, what he's done, what he’s meant to the league on and off the court. He’s at the top of the list. I don’t mind calling him the greatest.”

There’s going to be a lot of debate about that, even long after James hangs it up. But for now, as we watch history unfold, it’s OK to sit back and enjoy watching the King reign, and to marvel at the sheer improbability of what he’s about to do.

And Ham's right -- no matter where you fall on the various debates that will pop up when he breaks the record, there's no reason to truly mind calling James the greatest.