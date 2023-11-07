This latest sad performance is on Zach Wilson and the Jets' offense

No one expected Zach Wilson to be Aaron Rodgers. Or even Mike White.

All the Jets quarterback has been asked to do since taking over four plays into the season is to achieve a minimal level of competence and allow the defense, special teams and running backs do the rest.

It has worked at times, well enough for the Jets somehow to win three games in a row going into Monday night against the Chargers at MetLife Stadium and to look like a factor in the AFC East race.

But this is no way for a playoff contender to operate — with no margin for error and no consistent offensive mojo.

That was evident in the Jets’ 27-6 loss to the Chargers, a collective meltdown on offense that went far deeper than Wilson but started with him, because that is the way it works with quarterbacks.

When it was over, coach Robert Saleh correctly spread the blame, but he did not spare his beleaguered signal-caller.

“Was it his best game? Obviously not,” Saleh said. “Was it his worst game? No, I’m not going to say it was even close to his worst game, because I think the entire offense, I think we all can be better.”

Wilson (33-for-49, 263 yards) was statistically better than his more celebrated counterpart, Justin Herbert. But Hebert (16-for-30, 136 yards) had an excuse: He was playing against the Jets defense, which previously had frustrated the likes of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Wilson was facing an unimpressive Chargers pass defense, yet did not manage to lead the Jets to a touchdown. He also lost two fumbles.

Again, Wilson had plenty of co-conspirators. There were eight sacks, some Wilson could have prevented, others not. There were backbreaking penalties.

There were drops by several players, notably Allen Lazard, who had an awful game, and C.J. Uzomah, who dropped what should have been an easy, face-saving touchdown in garbage time.

The good news here is that no one with a clear eye thinks Wilson is the answer beyond this season, with Rodgers set to return in 2024 and someone who is not Wilson likely to succeed Rodgers some season after that.

So this is strictly a short-term problem. All Wilson needs to do is function until January.

The sad news is the lack of strong quarterback play is wasting a season that could have been something special, given the presence of what Saleh correctly called a championship-level defense.

“Our defense is playing lights out,” Wilson said. “We have to get something going. We’ve got to find a way. We have to stick together, and I think we will.”

It is not quite over yet. Everyone in the AFC East lost in Week 9, and the Jets have a winnable contest Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

But watching this team play can be infuriating. At least the dysfunctional Giants allow fans to stop paying attention early.

The Jets are just good enough to inspire hope, and to sometimes deliver. Monday was not one of those times.

“Too many self-inflicted wounds,” Wilson said. “I don’t know what to say. Not good enough.”

Wilson said he must do a better job of getting the ball out of his hands to avoid sacks.

“I’m always trying to help out the O-line with that up front,” he said.

But he disagreed with the notion that in trying to cut down on interceptions, which he has done, he is being too cautious with the ball.

“I feel like I’m seeing the field the best I ever have,” he said.

Wilson still believes he is a better player now than he was last year at this time.

“I feel like I’m in the best position I’ve ever felt mentally, my understanding of the game,” he said. “I feel ready to compete out there. That’s what’s so frustrating, just not getting things done.

“It starts with me, finding a way. I’m ready for the opportunity, the moment, and we have to find a way to get it done.”

Wilson at one point got so discombobulated upon being flipped upside down on his head that he started running toward the Chargers’ sideline.

He said he was not dazed, merely disoriented. So is everyone else who follows the Jets.

This is a strange moment for the franchise. It is ready to win now, except that it isn’t, largely owing to a young quarterback who still is not ready for prime time.

“Obviously, he’s got to own up to some of the things he’s got to be better at,” Saleh said of Wilson, “but offense is a collective thing and it felt like there were opportunities out there where we could be a heck of a lot better.”

They will have to be to make something of their last nine games.