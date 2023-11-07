Zach Wilson, Jets offense struggle yet again in ugly loss to Chargers

Just about everything went right for the Jets during their day off Sunday. The Jets’ offense took the night off Monday.

The Jets had a chance to move within a half game of first place in the AFC East and they took a giant step backward. The Chargers embarrassed the sloppy Jets, 27-6, at MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football.

This was the type of game that showed the Jets can’t be taken seriously as a playoff contender in the AFC. It was the same old story. The defense kept the Jets in the game for a while, but Zach Wilson and the offense looked stuck in the turf.

The Jets (4-4) turned over the football three times. Wilson fumbled twice and Garrett Wilson once. They were held to two Greg Zuerlein field goals against one of the NFL’s worst defenses.

“It’s inexcusable, man,” Garrett Wilson said. “It’s getting to the point where it’s disappointing. I hate coming off the field looking our defense in the eyes, knowing we got to send them back out there after a three-and-out.

“Them boys are my dawgs, they come out and ball. They put us in a great position. It’s time for us to start returning the favor. It’s time.”

It’s alarming how bad the Jets’ offense can look. Make no mistake, this was a step backward by Zach Wilson, too.

The Chargers were ranked 23rd in scoring defense, allowing 24 points per game. The Jets got inside the red zone twice and couldn’t score a touchdown. C.J. Uzomah dropped a touchdown in the final minute of the game.

“We all just kept taking turns, too many self-inflicted wounds,” Zach Wilson said. “Not good enough. I don’t know what to say. Not good enough.”

It’s nothing new. The Jets are 1-for-13 in red-zone chances over the last four games. They have not scored a touchdown in their last seven quarters and overtime. They have eight offensive touchdowns all season.

The Jets, who trailed 17-3 at halftime, wasted an opportunity to put some heat on their AFC East rivals. The Dolphins and Bills both lost Sunday. Buffalo’s loss moved the Jets into second place in the AFC East — temporarily. The Jets are now in third place.

Wilson was 33-for-49 for 263 yards. He was sacked eight times. Garrett Wilson caught seven passes for 80 yards. Breece Hall finished with 60 scrimmage yards.

The defense held the Chargers (4-4) to just 191 yards of offense and forced them into seven three-and-outs. They also kept Justin Herbert to a career-low 136 passing yards. The defense played good enough to win, but the offense hasn’t been able to play complementary football.

“We got a championship defense,” Robert Saleh said. “I know we do. We’ve got a young offense, a lot of moving parts. I get the frustration. Trust me, I do. We just got to find ways to get better.”

Keenan Allen had eight catches for 77 yards. Running back Austin Ekeler scored two rushing touchdowns. Both came after Zach Wilson fumbles.

“We just got to be better,” Hall said. “We’ve got to continue to get better and take pride in doing our job and not being the reason that we lose.”

The Chargers led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game on an 87-yard punt return by Derius Davis. On the Jets’ next drive, Garrett Wilson fumbled at the Chargers’ 37. It was recovered by a sliding Derwin James at the 29.

“That’s inexcusable,” Wilson said. “I feel like we got something rolling. Who knows how the game plays out if I don’t make that mistake. I’m going to make sure to clean that up because that’s inexcusable.”

The defense got the Chargers to go three-and-out. The Jets turned it over again on their next series after driving into Chargers’ territory again.

This time it was Zach Wilson who coughed up the football. Joey Bosa got past Billy Turner for the strip sack and then recovered it at midfield.

The takeaway led to points and a 14-0 Chargers lead after Ekeler ran it in from 1 yard.

“If you have two turnovers in the first quarter when you move the ball to their territory, it’s never a good thing,” Saleh said.

Wilson drove the Jets into the red zone for the first time on the opening drive of the second half. They got to the 11, but Wilson was sacked on second and third down. They had to settle for a Zuerlein 46-yard field goal that made it 17-6.

The Jets had a chance to make it a one-score game on the following series. They had a third-and-3 from the Chargers’ 32. They committed a false start penalty, pushing them back 5 yards. Then Wilson was sacked for an 8-yard loss, knocking the Jets out of field-goal range.

“It felt like there were opportunities out there to be a heck of a lot better,” Saleh said. “When you continually shoot yourself in the foot and it’s not just one person, it’s all 11, coaches included, that’s the result you’re going to get.”